England player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Finland?
England responded to losing 2-1 to Greece by beating Finland 3-1 in the Nations League. The Three Lions returned to a more traditional starting lineup with captain Harry Kane back in the side.
Lee Carsley's tenure as England manager looked to be just an interim one after the defeat to Greece. However, he would have clawed back some credit with England's performance in Finland. However, there are rumors that Thomas Tuchel is negotiating to take over the side.
England–Finland Nations League player ratings
Below, we're rating the England players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeepers and defenders
Dean Henderson (GK): 7
Jordan Pickford was England's undisputed number 1 for Gareth Southgate's tenure as England manager. Henderson, though, with his form for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, is finally a goalkeeper who can challenge Pickford. The Palace keeper had little to do but was beaten late on by an Arttu Hoskonen header from a corner.
Kyle Walker (RB): 7
Solid performance but was not as effective going forward as the Manchester City player usually is.
John Stones (CB): 7
Stones was England's captain against Greece but had to hand back the armband to Kane for this game. However, the City defender was still resolute at the back.
Marc Guehi (CB): 7
Guehi came back into the side for this game after sitting out the Greece game. The Palace defender is becoming England's most reliable center-back.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (LB): 8
The right-sided player filled in well at left-back. Alexander-Arnold scored a fantastic free-kick to double England's lead.
Midfielders
Declan Rice (CDM): 8
He looked much more comfortable now that he had a midfield partner in Angel Gomes that he did not have against Greece. Rice sealed the victory with a tap-in from a low cross from Ollie Watkins.
Angel Gomes (CDM): 8
Supported Rice well in midfield and produced a great assist for the opening goal of the night by Jack Grealish.
Jude Bellingham CAM): 7
Bellingham looked comfortable on the ball but we can expect more from one of the best players in the World.
Forwards
Cole Palmer (RW): 7
Palmer played well but would have wanted to be more effective by getting on the scoresheet or making an assist.
Harry Kane (CF): 7
England looked a lot more like a team with Kane in it rather than playing a false number nine. However, England's captain would have been disappointed not to get a goal.
Jack Grealish (LW) 8
Recently became a father, so after slotting in to give England the lead celebrated by sucking his thumb. The City forward put in an outstanding display.
Substitutes
- Noni Madueke, 7/10
- Ollie Watkins, 7/10
- Phil Foden, 6/10
- Rico Lewis, 7/10
- Conor Gallagher, N/A