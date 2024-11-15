England player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Greece?
England avenged their loss to Greece at Wembley last month as they defeated the Greeks 3-0 in Athens last night. The result puts the Three Lions top of League B Group 2 and they will gain promotion with a win over Ireland on Sunday.
Being promoted automatically will be huge for England going forward as it will avoid them having to go into the playoffs. This will mean that when Thomas Tuchel takes over from Lee Carsley in January, the German coach will only have the World Cup to focus on.
England–Greece Nations League player ratings
Here are the England player ratings from the Olympic Stadium of Athens.
Goalkeeper & Defenders
Jordan Pickford (GK) – 8/10 – Pickford was dropped by Carsley for England's previous match with Finland. However, he is back as England's number one due to his impressive form with Everton. Pickford transferred this to his Three Lions duty with impressive saves — notably from Kostas Tsimikas and Fotas Ioannidis.
Kyle Walker (RB) – 7/10 – Walker had the captain's armband until Harry Kane came off the bench. The Manchester City defender was solid as a right-back and then as a center-back. His position in the side may come under threat in the future as Ben White could return to the fold under Tuchel.
Marc Guehi (CB) – 7/10 –The Crystal Palace defender performed well and managed to keep Vangelis Pavlidis out of the game.
Ezri Konsa (CB) – 7/10 – Konsa played well but appeared to get a knock in the first half and was taken off for Lewis Hall at the break. Hall could be the answer to England's problem of lacking a left-back.
Rico Lewis (LB) – 7/10 – The right-footed player filled in well at left-back for the first half but was then able to switch to his favored flank when Hall came on.
Midfielders
Conor Gallagher (CDM) – 7/10 – Gallagher got an early booking, which meant he had to be careful to avoid being sent off. However, he still made some great tackles and sprayed the ball about well.
Curtis Jones (CDM) – 8/10 – It was a fantastic debut for Jones — who was playing in a deeper role than what he does for Liverpool. He scored a great back-heeled-flick to make it three for England.
Jude Bellingham (CAM) – 8/10 – Bellingham hit the post with a header before hitting it again with a strike from range. Fortunately, his effort came back off Odysseas Vlachodimos and into the net.
Forwards
Noni Madueke (RW) – 8/10 – Madueke had the tough task of being up against Tsimikas but had the better of him. The Chelsea player managed to put in some excellent crosses and assisted Ollie Watkins' opener.
Ollie Watkins (ST) – 8/10 – The gamble to play Watkins ahead of Kane paid off after just seven minutes as Watkins found the back of the net. Kane did come on to replace Watkins after 66 minutes.
Anthony Gordon (LW) – 7/10 – Gordon put in a good performance, but his final ball let him down. If his crossing and passing were better he could have made a few assists in this match.
Substitutes
- Lewis Hall – 7/10
- Morgan Rodgers – 7/10
- Harry Kane – 7/10
- Jarrod Bowen – 7/10
- Morgan Gibbs-White – 7/10