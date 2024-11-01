Enrique Hernandez kicked some more dirt on the Yankees' grave with an incredible roast
Usually, after a hard-fought playoff matchup, the winning team is full of only nice things to say about their dispatched opponent. Platitudes about what a great team they are, how tough of a challenge they presented, how much credit is due them for a tremendous season.
But that has ... not been the case in the aftermath of the Los Angeles Dodgers' five-game victory over the New York Yankees in the World Series. After L.A. rallied in spectacular (and, from New York's perspective, spectacularly embarrassing) fashion for a title-clinching win in Game 5, the Dodgers wasted no time making it known that how little respect they had for the Yankees as a baseball team. They were sloppy. They were poorly coached. They ran the bases poorly. Their analytics department was hopelessly behind. This wasn't a hard-fought series between two peers; this was simply a matter of time.
But all that was mere prelude to the team's World Series victory parade on Friday afternoon, where Enrique Hernandez turned the roast up a notch.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Enrique Hernandez has some parting shots for Yankees at Dodgers World Series parade
Long a fan favorite, Hernandez emerged as a surprisingly crucial player for the Dodgers down the stretch this season, becoming Dave Roberts' go-to choice in center field after youngsters James Outman and Andy Pages struggled for consistency. He also became one of the emotional leaders in L.A.'s clubhouse, coming up with the unofficial rallying cry of this postseason run.
So of course, Hernandez was among those to get the mic at Dodger Stadium on Friday, and of course he made his 90 seconds or so count. But the veteran did more than just hype up the crowd and praise his teammates. He went straight at the Yankees, starting with Fat Joe.
Fat Joe performed on the field ahead of Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, an attempted rebuttal to Ice Cube's performance at Dodger Stadium before Game 2. Hernandez and the Dodgers, however, were not impressed.
As if that weren't good enough, Hernandez chose to end things with his now-signature sign-off.