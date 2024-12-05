Eric Bieniemy has failed miserably since leaving the Chiefs, and it just got worse
By Mark Powell
Eric Bieniemy hasn't been the same since leaving Kansas City. Bieniemy and the Chiefs teamed up for multiple Super Bowls, and Kansas City has proven they got the better end of that deal in taking home Lombardi Trophies since then.
At one point, Bieniemy was considered an NFL head coaching candidate. Unfortunately for him, the interview process did not go well. Bieniemy never got that opportunity, and instead left Kansas City to prove he was not just another byproduct of the Chiefs success. Since then, he was proven the opposite.
Bieniemy coached the Washington Commanders offense in 2023 before making way for Kliff Kingsbury and Jayden Daniels. Last season, he coached the UCLA Bruins offense at the collegiate level. Now, he's a free agent again, and it can't get much worse for Bieniemy.
What's wrong with Eric Bieniemy, and where will he go from here?
Bieniemy worked best with Andy Reid, who called the vast majority of the plays.
Still, Bieniemy wanted a chance to prove he could handle that pressure as well. A successful stint calling plays at the collegiate level would've provided just that, and perhaps been a ticket to a head-coaching gig somewhere down the line.
The Bruins offense ranked 126th nationally, and the team itself went 5-7 and is likely to miss a bowl game. There was uncertainty over whether or not he would return next season, which reportedly played a role on early signing day, as UCLA lost out on four-star QB Madden Iamaleava.
Could Eric Bieniemy return to the Chiefs in any capacity?
Reid and Bieniemy are on good terms, as the longtime head coach had his former OC talk to the team before last year's AFC Championship – a game the Chiefs won. As for Mahomes, he and Bieniemy maintain a productive relationship off the field, which he mentioned after the AFC title game.
"It's always great to have EB in the building," Mahomes said. "Just being there, the energy that he brings, the mentality that he brings, you can feel because he has that intensity, but he loves it. He loves being there, he loves being a part of the team and being a part of that culture. Just having him back in the building was really cool; listening to him talk, his energy. I think guys had a little bit of chill bumps, like, 'Hey, EB's back here.' Obviously, he didn't get that head-coaching opportunity, but I'm excited for him to continue to coach football and to continue to make his impact on the game."
If Bieniemy were open to returning and rebuilding his reputation, Reid could have a job for him.