Eric Bieniemy's fast start with new team makes Chiefs regret clear

Eric Bieniemy was available to all 32 NFL teams this offseason after leaving UCLA to pursue another professional opportunity. While Bieniemy ended on questionable terms with the Bruins, there's no denying that his resume with the Kansas City Chiefs was the envy of the rest of the NFL. Bieniemy went out on his own to prove himself and fell flat on himself, but something about the former OC wearing Chiefs colors just...works, making it all the more surprising Andy Reid and Co. didn't bring him back into the fold.

Instead, Bieniemy opted to take a job coaching the running backs with the Chicago Bears. Bieniemy came up the ranks as an RBs coach, so the fit makes a lot of sense. Ben Johnson is a tremendous offensive mind in his own right, so on paper this looks like a match made in heaven. The early returns out of rookie minicamp are positive as well for Bieniemy, who has a chance to make the Chiefs and 30 other NFL teams look foolish.

Eric Bieniemy off to a fast start with the Chicago Bears

First, Bieniemy has the necessary freedom to call out wanna-be Bears contributors for their mistakes, especially at the running back position. That is his job, after all, and he held the Bears rookies accountable early and often.

Don’t mess up Eric Bieniemy’s drill… he will let you know 😂

pic.twitter.com/O970SFkfcq — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) May 11, 2025

That move has already paid dividends, with Bears rookie running back Kyle Monangai, who was a seventh-round pick, shouting Bieniemy out for holding his players to a higher standard.

"He's really insightful. Great coach," Monangai said this week.

Should Chiefs regret not rehiring Eric Bieniemy?

Let me make this abundantly clear – by no means am I suggesting the Chiefs should've brought Bieniemy back in his previous role as offensive coordinator. That job is held by Matt Nagy, and while he has his own flaws, Bieniemy has done little in his time away from Kansas City to warrant taking over the offense as a whole. However, perhaps Andy Reid and the Chiefs should've pushed a little harder to add Bieniemy to their staff in some way, shape or form. That could've come as an offensive analyst, or even the running backs coach in KC.

We don't know the entire story of Bieniemy's latest NFL pursuit, but the Chiefs have employed him in recent postseasons, specifically prior to the 2023-24 AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens. At the time, Patrick Mahomes praised Bieniemy, and told reporters how great it was to have his former OC back in the team facility.

A reunion this offseason would've been ideal for everyone involved.