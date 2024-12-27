Eric Dickerson actively rooting against Saquon Barkley breaking single-season rushing record
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles' decision to bring in running back Saquon Barkley is being viewed as the best free agent signing of this past offseason. It's not hard to see why, as Barkley behind an actual, functioning offensive line has really pushed the Eagles over the edge, and they look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Through 15 games, Barkley has 1,838 rushing yards to his credit with two more to go. The single-season rushing record is 2,105 yards set by Eric Dickerson back in 1984. Apart from Adrian Peterson in 2012, no one has really gotten close to Dickerson's record. Now, Barkley is 268 rushing yards away from breaking the record.
While speaking Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Dickerson let it be known that he doesn't think Barkley will break the record, and that he hopes he doesn't break the record.
"I don’t think he’ll break it," Dickerson told Farmer. "But if he breaks it, he breaks it. Do I want him to break it? Absolutely not. I don’t pull no punches on that. But I’m not whining about it. He had 17 games to do it? Hey, football is football. That’s the way I look at it. If he’s fortunate to get over 2,000 yards and get the record, it’s a great record to have."
Eric Dickerson rooting against Saquon Barkley breaking his single-season rushing record
Dickerson accomplished this feat in 16 games in the 1984 season. The game total will be something that fans point to if Barkley does break the record, considering he'd need to do it in 17 games barring a 286 rushing yard performance in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys.
The former Los Angeles Rams running back doesn't think that should be an issue.
"O.J. Simpson was my favorite player. He went over 2,000 yards in 14 games. It took me 15 games to get to 2,000. I had one extra game to play," said Dickerson. "Getting to 2,000 is an accomplishment in itself. I got close to that three other times."
At points this season, Barkley looked like the NFL's most valuable player. Even though he has been usurped by Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Barkley has been everything the Eagles could have hoped for.
Up next for Barkley is a Cowboys rush defense that allowed 135.9 rushing yards per game, the sixth-highest average in the NFL. What could hurt Barkley's chances is the fact that the Eagles will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been ruled out due to a concussion. With that, it will be backup Kenny Pickett getting the start.
In Week 18, Barkley takes on his woeful former team in the New York Giants, who have allowed 142.6 rushing yards per game (second-most in NFL).
With the record in reach, Dickerson won't exactly be cheering Barkley on, but will accept if the record is broken.