ESPN analyst suggests potential Aaron Rodgers destination for 2025 if Jets tenure is over
If the Jets are really interested in charting a new course in 2025 they may need to move on from Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. That would leave the veteran looking for one more team ready to give him a chance to lead their offense. The Tennessee Titans could end up being that team.
The idea was recently posited by ESPN analyst Mina Kimes and it does make a ton of sense. The Titans desperately need an upgrade over Will Levis if they're going to take a meaningful step forward in 2025. Rodgers is not a long-term solution for Tennessee but he would give their passing attack a jolt they really need.
One more reason why this suggestion makes sense for the Titans is that they don't seem to be enamored with either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Those are the consensus top-two quarterbacks in this year's draft class but both come with serious drawbacks. It's conceivable that Tennessee might prefer to use the No. 1 overall pick on a premier prospect at another position. Either cornerback Travis Hunter or edge rusher Abdul Carter could give the franchise maximum value.
Would Aaron Rodgers really change things for the Tennessee Titans?
The one drawback to going with Rodgers from the Titans' perspective is that he might help them win too many games to earn a top draft pick in 2026. That could make it difficult for Tennessee to land a premium signal-caller like Arch Manning in next year's draft.
One potential way around that would be for the Titans to trade out of the No. 1 pick in this year's draft to acquire the capital to potentially move up the board in next year's event. That might cost the franchise the chance to secure a difference-making rookie this year but the wait could be worth it.
The odds may be stacked against Rodgers taking his talents to Nashville this offseason but it's easy to construct a scenario where it makes sense for the veteran and the rebuilding team. It would certainly bring more eyeballs to a franchise that wants to announce itself on the national landscape next year.