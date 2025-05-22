ESPN just handed Kirby Smart his perfect offseason weapon

The data says one thing, but future results could say something different. While I respect the great work that Bill Connelly does for ESPN, his latest SP+ rankings after spring practice have a few holes in them. The Alabama Crimson Tide coming in at No. 2 is absolute lunacy, as this is Kalen DeBoer's team now and no longer Nick Saban's. He is Connelly's ESPN colleague. So what about my favorite team?

I do not have as much of an issue seeing my beloved slotted in at No. 4, mostly because that seems about right. While seeing Alabama at No. 2 is a bit rich for me, I do find it funny that everybody's favorite team in the Texas Longhorns is situated right behind Georgia at No. 5. The defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes are at No. 1 and the Penn State Nittany Lions are coming in at No. 3.

Knowing how Kirby Smart operates, he is so going to use this SP+ rankings as bulletin-board material to galvanize his team. Again, other teams were slighted a lot worse than his. Clemson coming in at No. 8 is just blasphemy, as the Tigers should be a top-four team in my eyes, if not more than Georgia. What I am getting at is Smart is still the master manipulator and motivator to get his players to play.

On3 shared out a graphic of the top 25 teams in Connelly's ESPN SP+ rankings, so check that out...

It is not an exact science, but there are a few times where one should not short the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart will use ESPN's SP+ rankings to masterfully motivate Georgia

Outside of leading his first year leading his alma mater, Georgia has played in a New Year's Six bowl every season under Smart. Outside of the COVID year, Georgia has won at least 11 games a season since 2017. If you put two and two together, Georgia will likely make the College Football Playoff once again this year in the expanded 12-team format. Georgia does not lose at home, especially to Auburn.

Yes, I can understand Alabama having Georgia's number for the better part of two decades now. I also understand that Ohio State won the national championship last year, as well as Penn Sate winning two playoff games more recently than Georgia has, albeit both came last year in a new format. Regardless, I do not think Smart or Georgia fear either Big Ten team ESPN has ranked ahead of them.

To tie a bow on this, the only times I would feel comfortable shorting Georgia is if they are playing a worthy adversary on the road (2024 Ole Miss, 2020 Florida, etc.) or Alabama anywhere but Indianapolis, especially in Atlanta. Something has to give, as Georgia will be hosting Alabama Between the Hedges this season. Gunner Stockton vs. Ty Simpson, eat your heart out! Oh, man...

I will not pick Georgia to win the College Football Playoff this year, but good luck trying to stop them.