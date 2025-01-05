Sure sounds like ESPN knows something we don't about Steelers-Mike Tomlin trade rumors
By Mark Powell
The Steelers four-game losing streak to end the 2024-25 regular season has aged Mike Tomlin. It's tough to blame him, as the current iteration of the Steelers has been oddly un-Steeler like. Pittsburgh is undisciplined at times and the defense had struggled, at least until holding the Bengals to 19 points on Saturday night. The offense can't move the ball – a constant for Tomlin-coached teams since Ben Roethlisberger retired – but also lacks their usual toughness.
Tomlin is not the only reason the Steelers are struggling. Heck, in past years he has gotten more than the sum of Pittsburgh's parts. Leading a Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph led Steelers team to the postseason should get Tomlin the key to the city. However, there's little doubt the 2024-25 Steelers are more talented than that bunch. Yet, once Tomlin notched another season with a winning record, Pittsburgh again fell apart in December and January. It's a different team, yet the same result.
During Saturday night's loss to the Bengals, ESPN showed a graphic that really put Tomlin's tenure in perspective.
Tomlin's Steelers tenure started with a bang, as he went to two Super Bowls in relatively quick succession. Having a franchise quarterback in Roethlisberger – along with an elite defense – masked any inefficiencies the Steelers otherwise had. However, as that era of Pittsburgh football made its way into retirement, the Steelers have struggled to replicate success that fans became accustomed to.
Why would the Pittsburgh Steelers trade Mike Tomlin?
Winning records are not enough for a hungry Steelers fanbase. Many would rather start over, even if it means a couple of tough years as a result. A 9-8 or 10-7 record may ensure a Wild Card berth some seasons, but it also limits the amount of talent the Steelers can add at important positions like quarterback, offensive line and even wide receiver. The Bengals, which defeated Pittsburgh on Saturday, features top-10 picks at both QB and WR in Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. There's little-to-no chance Pittsburgh will ever take such talented players at those positions in the draft barring a trade up into the top-10.
Starting over is a risk Omar Khan has thus far been unwilling to take. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter claims that won't stop teams in need of a head coach from trying.
If the Steelers finish the season without a playoff win – which is looking more likely by the week – Khan may have some thinking to do, especially if the offers are impressive.