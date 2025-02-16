ESPN knows something we don't about Giants-Matthew Stafford trade rumors
By Austen Bundy
In the last two weeks, insane rumors have swirled around whether the New York Giants would look to trade for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. In recent days, those rumors started to sprout legs even if they were flimsy.
The story went from a hypothetical to supposed conversations being had between the two teams but now NFL insiders are starting to set the record straight on the would-be blockbuster trade.
ESPN's Adam Schefter told the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard on Thursday that "there is no way in hell that the Giants are giving up the third overall pick for Matthew Stafford" (h/t G-Men HQ).
Schefter doesn't even think trade talks will even be broached this offseason. He revealed that Stafford "would like to be back in L.A." and that he is the team's "first priority" to get re-signed.
Is a Matthew Stafford-to-New York trade not possible then?
While Schefter is confident Los Angeles will get a deal done to bring back its starting QB, there's still the very real possibility that contract talks could break down between the two sides and an alternate solution would be needed.
But at the very least, Schefter has ruled out the possibility of New York giving up its first round selection for the 37-year-old passer. So, Giants fans can breath a sigh of relief that general manager Joe Schoen isn't willing to mortgage the team's future on an aging transition QB just to try and win more than six games in 2025.
NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal noted Wednesday that he would 'be stunned' if any team received a top 5 pick for Stafford in any kind of trade, but he had his doubts about Stafford remaining in Los Angeles like Schefter said.
With the NFL Draft quickly approaching in April and roster bonuses due in March, teams are going to be making some tough decisions and fans will have their eyes glued to Los Angeles and New York to see if there's any truth to the rumors.