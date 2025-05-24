ESPN names Packers veteran one of the NFL’s most underrated studs

Being an offensive lineman is the most thankless job in football. They're often the unsung heroes, or the first group fans direct frustration toward if their favorite team struggles to score points — nothing in between.

No disrespect to special teams enthusiasts, but even kickers and punters receive more praise for their efforts. Nonetheless, ESPN's Aaron Schatz recently spotlighted Green Bay Packers star blocker Elgton Jenkins when listing the "most underrated" contributor at each position. It's just one small step in the right direction, though Cheeseheads will surely take the well-deserved shoutout.

ESPN identifies Packers star Elgton Jenkins as NFL's 'most underrated' IOL

The O-line sets the table for our favorite playmakers to make the highlights we love watching, yet they're often overlooked in the trenches. Players, coaching staffs and front offices all understand the importance of the quintet up front. However, the public doesn't, or has chosen to ignore it. But Schatz is doing his part to give them and Jenkins the attention they deserve.

" ... Jenkins has made two Pro Bowls in his six-year career," Schatz wrote. "But most fans still don't think of him as one of the NFL's top linemen."

Schatz notes that Jenkins boasted the lowest pressure rate in the league among left guards last season. Moreover, his 92.4 percent pass block win rate ranked eighth among all guards. But perhaps most impressively, the 29-year-old has displayed remarkable malleability, moving all across the formation when asked and thriving wherever the Packers put him.

Jenkins has primarily manned left guard for Green Bay across his six years as a pro, but he's moving to center full time for 2025. A true five-position asset, his outstanding résumé also includes starts at both tackle spots. Green Bay ostensibly has a lot of trust in him, which has been rewarded tenfold.

Notably, Jenkins has reportedly skipped the voluntary portion of Green Bay's offseason workout program for contractual reasons. He seemingly has no qualms with shifting to center. Be that as it may, the veteran wants the Packers "to make it more financially stable for him to do so."

While he's signed through 2026, Jenkins has no more guaranteed money on the four-year, $68 million deal he and the Packers agreed to in 2022. The versatile stalwart reasonably wants some assurances, considering Green Bay can save $20 million by cutting him after this season. Despite his impact, that's a move they'd likely make, barring him transforming into one of the league's premier centers.