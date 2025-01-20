Evaluating Packers' 2024 rookie class: Hits, misses, and future stars
GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff should feel proud of what they accomplished in the 2024 NFL Draft. They landed several players who played key roles as rookies in the team's run to the postseason. The real drawback to the class was the organization's failure to find meaningful value after the fourth round.
This piece will examine every pick the Packers made last year. Several will grade out very highly but most of the picks struggled to make any sort of meaningful impact. Green Bay will hope to find more contributors in this year's draft even if they can't land quite as many potential stars.
Packers first round pick: Jordan Morgan
It's too early to write Jordan Morgan off as a prospect, but he didn't make the impact the Packers hoped he would during his first season as a professional. The team could have benefited strongly from improved guard play which is where Morgan was slated to make his impact.
It's fair to point out that a recurring shoulder problem limited him to just six games. The hope is that he can return to full health next year and compete for a starting spot on the inside. Morgan still has time to turn his career around but it's fair for Packers fans to be concerned about his trajectory as a player.
Packers second round pick: Edgerrin Cooper
Edgerrin Cooper stands out as the best player in the Packers' 2024 draft class. He seized a starting linebacker spot in Jeff Hafley's defense early in the year and never looked back. Cooper is a current and future star for Green Bay's defense.
His pass rushing ability graded out as the second-best linebacker in the NFL per PFF which helped the Packers cover up for their lack of edge-rushing talent. It's easy to envision Cooper developing into an All-Pro which is outstanding value in Round 2.
Packers second round pick: Javon Bullard
Javon Bullard wasn't the same level of defender as Cooper but he also gave the Packers good value in the second round. He toggled back and forth from safety to nickel back depending on injuries around him in the secondary. That versatility was huge for Hafley and the coaching staff as the regular season rolled along.
Packers' officials hope Bullard can settle in at one position next season and elevate his play as a result. He was hot a home run contributor as a rookie but a solid double for the team's front office.
Packers third round pick: MarShawn Lloyd
The plan for MarShawn Lloyd was for him to step in and serve as a change-of-pace back behind Josh Jacobs as a rookie. Injuries prevented that plan from coming to fruition for the Packers and their first-year running back.
Lloyd will be under serious pressure to make an impact in his sophomore campaign. He flashed big play ability in college which is something Green Bay needs from their ground game. It's a big offseason for the talented runner.
Packers third round pick: Ty'Ron Hopper
There were real questions about how far the Packers reached to land Hopper in Round 3 and nothing about his play as a rookie did anything to answer them. He struggled to get on the field even when injuries decimated the linebacking corp. There's no guarantee he keeps his roster spot next season without significant offseason improvement.
Packers fourth round pick: Evan Williams
The Packers may have whiffed on their second pick in Round 3, but they nailed their only selection in Round 4. Evan Williams was a solid starter as a rookie for the team's secondary.
The only real question about Williams is just how much ceiling remains in his game. If he steps up he could turn into a Pro Bowl contender. Even if he just repeats his rookie performance he'll continue to be a key member of Hafley's safety rotation.
Packers fifth round pick: Jacob Monk
Jacob Monk spent most of the season as a healthy scratch for head coach Matt LaFleur. The idea in drafting him is that he could provide depth at multiple spots up front for the offensive line. His inability to play a single snap as a rookie puts his long-term future with the Packers in doubt.
Packers fifth round pick: Kitan Oladapo
Kitan Aladapo's rookie season got off to a slow start after suffering a toe injury in training camp. He managed to make a few appearances for the Packers in the regular season and didn't look out of place. The versatile safety has a chance to seize a backup spot next season while providing additional value on special teams.
Packers sixth round pick: Travis Glover
Travis Glover was completely exposed by the Eagles' defensive line in the team's playoff loss. It's hard to see him coming back from that debacle to become a quality contributor. He might hang on the back end of Green Bay's roster for another season or two but he should only be played in case of emergency.
Packers seventh round pick: Michael Pratt
Green Bay took a flyer on Michael Pratt as a toolsy quarterback who could have potentially served as a backup to Jordan Love. Instead, they traded for Malik Willis and cut Pratt in late August. He finished the year as the property of the Buccaneers.
Packers seventh round pick: Kalen King
Kalen King was once considered to be a potential first-round pick before a disastrous final season at Penn State. He did not pan out for the Packers. They released him on the same day they parted with Pratt before the start of the regular-season.