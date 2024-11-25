Evaluating the Dallas Mavericks free agent signings so far this season
By Quinn Everts
The Dallas Mavericks were riding high this summer. An NBA Finals appearance will do that to a team. But a successful postseason run didn't stop the front office from going all-in during the offseason, as the team added some substantial weapons to an already-talented team.
Klay Thompson was the big-name pickup for this team, coming over on a 3-year, $50 million contract. Thompson isn't quite the weapon he was before injuries slowed him down a step, but Dallas never needed him to be that; with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving there for ball-handling and creation duties, all Thompson needed to do, in theory, was run around and shoot the ball when it comes his way.
The Mavs other two acquisitions — Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes — were both expected to play pretty big roles off the Dallas bench. Marshall was the do-it-all forward in New Orleans while Grimes had some great times in Madison Square Garden with the Knicks before finding his way to Detroit and then Dallas.
Over a month into the NBA season, we're past the point of acclimation and small samples sizes. How have the Mavs offseason signings fared thus far?
Klay Thompson has been streaky
The future Hall of Famer scored 22, 19 and 18 points to start his Mavericks tenure, but since then he's been up-and-down in both his statistical output and impact on the Mavs. Thompson is shooting 36.8 percent from 3-point, which would be the lowest mark of his career. Getting adusted to a new offense is tough, especially when you've gotten used to the same system for over a decade. But Klay is still getting good shots, he's just not making them yet.
Granted, 36.8 percent from deep on eight attempts per game isn't woeful; that's still a decent clip for a volume shooter. But Klay Thompson didn't come to Dallas to be a league-average volume shooter. There are plenty of those available. He came to Dallas to help Luka Doncic win a championship, and Klay needs to find his rhyhm if that aspiration has any chance of being achieved.
Of course, the Mavs had to make this move; Thompson could still swing the Western Conference playoff race for the Mavs, and despite his age, this was the right pickup. Klay just needs to hit a hot streak like he always does and the numbers will bounce back.
Quentin Grimes has been good... When he gets minutes
And it appears Jason Kidd is starting to understand how valuable Grimes can be to this team, too. In his first ten games, Grimes played under 20 minutes, including a DNP against Denver. But since then, the former Knicks and Pistons guard has been a mainstay in the Mavs rotation, playing at least 20 minutes in each game.
Granted, that increase in minutes has coincided with some injuries, but Grimes has still taken advantage of the extra playing time and will be pretty hard to keep out of the lineup even when this team is at full strength.
Right now, this looks like a good move by the Mavs front office. By season's end, this is going to look like a great move. Grimes is simply a good player who brings scoring juice off the bench, which is something that teams overlook and then wonder why they can't score consistently in the playoffs.
Naji Marshall fills in gaps perfectly
Every NBA team should try to sign Naji Marshall. That's not possible because Naji Marshall is but one man, unfortunately. But he does so many positive things on a basketball court that every team would love to have his services.
Those services include scoring when needed (he's posted 20-plus points in his past two games), defending the ball well (5 games with multiple steals) passing (his 2.6 assists per game don't do his passing skills justice) and just knowing where to be on the court. He also has a nice floater.
Marshall helps out a team so much, and he's another guy who could thrive in the playoffs because of how many positive traits he brings.
Overall, the Mavs summer additions are looking pretty much like Mavs fans hoped — and Klay finding his groove will only help. Jason Kidd should probably stop asking Spencer Dinwiddie to shoot so much so these guys can get more touches, but beggars can't be choosers, I guess.