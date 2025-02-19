Evan Mobley puts himself in elite company with bold Victor Wembanyama claim

They say confidence is key, and Evan Mobley isn't lacking in that department. Victor Wembanyama has been anointed as the best young player in basketball. With his combination of size and skill, Wemby has a clear pathway to being one of the best in the world. Mobley isn't quite as lengthy as Wemby, but he's a Goliath figure with ball skills in his own right.

When asked who'd be the best player, the Cleveland Cavaliers star said the obvious Wemby answer but also threw himself into the mix.

There are tons of great young players who will be close to their peak in five years. Mobley is one of the names to keep an eye on in that conversation, even if he's ultimately a step below Wemby.

Evan Mobley asked on who will be the best player in the league in 5 years:



“Either me or Victor Wembanyama.” pic.twitter.com/lDWsRAiTup — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) February 19, 2025

Evan Mobley is an all-world defender who shows off new offensive tricks nightly

Mobley came into the league as a defense-first prospect. He was switchable and had ridiculous shot-blocking prowess. Shooting and consistent scoring were his swing skills at the next level. In Year 4, Mobley is turning those question marks into strengths.

Teams were comfortable leaving Mobley when he spaced the floor in his first two seasons. Coaches weren't eager to have their teams chase Mobley off the line when he was shooting 23 percent from deep on one attempt a game. His efficiency ramped up in Year 3, as he shot 37 percent, but his low volume remained the same. In this breakout All-Star season, teams might want to start getting a hand up.

Shooting 37 percent on nearly three attempts a game is a respectable figure for any big in the league. It takes Mobley to a different level because he has on-ball skills paired with his newly found jumper. His jump shot never looked broken; he just needed time and reps to get comfortable expanding his range. Those reps are paying off. Though teams aren't closing out with urgency, Mobley is making them pay. Leave him open, and that's cash.

He scored a career-high 41 points and added another career-best with six 3s in a mid-December blowout against the struggling Hornets. These performances ramp up confidence in his jumper.

That's six swishes, and the defenses did start to close out. Mobley didn't need to take players off the dribble in those sequences because he was scorching hot, but his ball handling has taken a leap.

Mobley is bringing the ball up the floor for the Cavs more and more. His improved ball handling adds another layer to the Cavs' offense. With these improvements, Mobley can do more damage in many play types. Cleveland is one of the most pick-and-roll-heavy teams, and Mobley's versatility aids their attack.

Evan Mobley had 40 possessions as a Pick & Roll handler last season including playoffs according to Synergy.



Through the first 2 games this season he already has 9 & the Cavs are scoring 1.33 PPP. pic.twitter.com/VXsJO5c4qK — Coach Gibson Pyper (@HalfCourtHoops) October 26, 2024

He's grown to the point where he can attack the defense as the roll man or the ball handler. With this jump in Mobley's game, his potential is limitless. He was named an all-star for the first time this year, but where will he rank in five years?

Here's a list of players besides Mobley who will be in their primes in 5 years

Victor Wembanyama Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Luka Doncic Anthony Edwards Jayson Tatum Cade Cunningham Darius Garland Franz Wagner LaMelo Ball Devin Booker

The league is so talented that I left off All-Stars like Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Williams, and Alperen Sengun. The young talent in the league is endless. We could be here naming great youngish players until the sun came up if we wanted to (Hi, Thompson twins and Ja Morant).

While Mobley is confident that he'll be one of the guys in five years, he has a lot of talent to compete with. But he's already a DPOY-level defensive player and takes steps offensively every season. Will he be better than Wemby? I'd guess no, but that doesn't mean he won't be a perennial All-NBA player leading his team to wins.