Even Andy Reid knows the Chiefs can't possibly keep getting away with this
By Quinn Everts
Even when the Kansas City Chiefs lose, they win. At least that's what it feels like, especially after the team blocked a potential game-winning field goal as time expired against the Broncos on Sunday. Beating the Chiefs takes both the best game a team has ever played and apparently all the luck as well.
Kansas City is now 9-0 — the only undefeated team left in the league — and appears to be hurtling toward yet another Super Bowl appearance. There are teams which can compete with the Chiefs, but anyone beating them feels less likely after every week.
After Sunday's win, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media and it was clear that even he is surprised at how Kansas City has won some games this year. Reid didn't mention any dark magic or witchcraft, but that's kind of implied in everything the Chiefs do, right? We all agree that's part of their whole thing?
"I haven't been around a lot of those walk-off blocks," Reid said. "So, I'm gonna enjoy it, but I'm also gonna get 'em to work fixing the other things that we need to fix before we go to Buffalo. But, you know, you enjoy every one of these the best you possibly can because it's tough in this league."
Reid isn't exaggerating when he says things need to be fixed; Kansas City didn't play its best game by any means on Sunday afternoon, so to escape that game with a win might be a sign this Chiefs team will never lose again.
A real test on the horizon for the Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs don't have much time to bask in this win though, because next week they head to upstate New York for their biggest test yet, the Buffalo Bills. Although Buffalo has lost a few games —something Kansas City can't relate to — the Bills have been ravaging teams for the most part this season, and Josh Allen's MVP-level play is one of the only things that Kansas City's defense should fear in this league.
Lucky bounces might not be enough for Kansas City to beat the Bills, so maybe this is the week when the witchcraft wears off. But don't count on it — the Chiefs seem to have an unlimited supply of tricks up their collective sleeve.