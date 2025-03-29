Even the biggest haters will have to admit the Dodgers championship ring is fire

The Los Angeles Dodgers were at the top of the world last season when they defeated the New York Yankees in five games to win their eighth World Series title. They followed that with an eventful offseason, where they landed multiple top free agents like Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, and Roki Sasaki, while also retaining Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman.

The Dodgers have already shown they will be a force to be reckoned with, entering Friday with a 3-0 record after sweeping the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs earlier in the month, and defeating the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in their home opener, which saw them present their World Series banner.

Before Friday's game against the Tigers, the Dodgers officially received their World Series wins. While there are plenty of those who don't like the Dodgers due to the superteam they constructed, they have to admit the World Series rings look inredible.

The World Series ring is here and it’s perfect. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/EhgOmi8H08 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 29, 2025

Dodgers unveil incredible 2024 World Series rings

There are some incredible details included in the rings.

There are eight diamond on the sides of the face of the ring, which represent the eight World Series titles the franchise has won. On the inside of the ring, there is a piece of the bases used in the World Series. Also, there are 34 sapphires around the base, in honor of late Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who passed away last October.

The rings also contain a direct shot at the Yankees. While inside the ring band has the results of each of their postseason series, there are also five diamonds on the outside of the band. What are those five diamonds for? Why, for the five runs they scored to overcome a 5-0 deficit in the fifth inning of Game 5 of the World Series, thanks in part to the multitude of fielding errors committed by the Yankees. The Dodgers went on to win that game 7-6 to officially clinch the World Series title

It’s all in the details. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FskW3IsNDG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 29, 2025

Professional sports teams always go all out for their championship rings, but the details of the design are always the most intriguing. The Dodgers went above and beyond to recognize their 2024 season, which saw them win their second World Series title in five seasons.