Even Brian Daboll knows Giants win might’ve cost him chance at sustainable success
By Lior Lampert
The New York Giants squandered a golden opportunity to solidify their status atop the 2025 NFL Draft board in Week 17, upsetting/eliminating the Indianapolis Colts. Addressing the media afterward, head coach Brian Daboll spoke bluntly (and highly) about quarterback Drew Lock and the team's scoring unit.
"If you get good quarterback play, you have an opportunity in every game," Daboll told reporters following New York's 45-33 victory over the Colts.
Daboll raises an extremely valid point. Yet, Lock's dazzling performance potentially cost him and the Giants a chance to select the long-term signal-caller of their choice this offseason. With that in mind, beating Indianapolis could ironically be what prevents the franchise from finally resolving its issues under center.
Even Brian Daboll knows the Giants' Week 17 win might’ve cost him a chance at sustainable QB success
"Drew [Lock] made good decisions -- had a lot of alerts," Daboll stated. "But that's the start of it."
Is Daboll preposterously proposing that Lock is the answer for the Giants beyond 2024? He can't be. Right? Regardless, the duo's spectacular outing versus the Colts may make that a more realistic possibility than the Big Blue faithful conceivably hope.
After fantasizing about Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward of Miami for the past two-plus months, Giants fans might catch an unlucky break. New York holds the fourth overall pick in the upcoming draft heading into Week 18, though fellow quarterback-needy organizations leapfrogged them in the pecking order.
The Cleveland Browns can land an eventual successor to Deshaun Watson upon agreeing to a restructured contract with Deshaun Watson. They are one spot ahead of the Giants. Moreover, the Tennessee Titans are second on the clock and ostensibly eager to move on from 2023 second-rounder Will Levis. In other words, Daboll and New York are playing a dangerous game.
Lock was incredible against the Colts. He completed 17-of-23 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns, adding another score via the ground despite amassing zero yards on five carries. The veteran journeyman impressively didn't get sacked once after taking multiple hits in his previous three starts.
Nevertheless, Lock's outstanding showing will forever live in infamy if it's the reason the Giants don't end up with Sanders or Ward.