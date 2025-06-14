Even Chiefs teammates were expecting Travis Kelce to retire after Super Bowl loss

For a while, it truly did feel as if Super Bowl LIX was Travis Kelce's last NFL game. Rumors were surfacing around Super Bowl week that he might retire, and after the game ended, he did not dismiss those rumors at all. As it turns out, not only did NFL fans think he'd walk away from the game, but even his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Rashee Rice, thought he was finished.

When asked whether he was concerned about Kelce's future, Rice was as blunt as could be, per independent reporter Chancellor Johnson. "I was real concerned. I ain’t gon' lie. That’s Trav!"

After the Chiefs last Super Bowl loss, there were questions on if future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce would retire.



Caught up with Rashee Rice at a local Houston football camp who is happy to have his tight end back.



Rice went on to say how sad he was thinking about Kelce potentially retiring, saying that he's the kind of player he wants to cherish playing with for as long as he can. Fortunately for Rice, his teammates, and Chiefs fans, Kelce will be back with the Chiefs for the 2025 NFL season.

Travis Kelce had more than NFL fans on edge amid retirement rumors

There were reasons to believe that the 2024 season was going to be Kelce's last. He's now 35 years old, just wrapped up his worst season in an NFL uniform, has accomplished just about everything a tight end could dream of accomplishing at the NFL level, and has developed a massive presence in the media world.

Frankly, with all of that in mind, the fact that he didn't retire was a surprise for most NFL fans, and clearly, his teammates, too. Now, it'll be interesting to see how Kelce performs in the 2025 campaign.

Kelce had 97 receptions, 823 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns in the regular season. His statistics weren't bad at all for a tight end, but for Kelce, that was his lowest yards and touchdown output. It'll be interesting to see how he responds coming off his worst season as a soon-to-be 36-year-old.

Regardless of how he plays, though, the Chiefs are a better team with than without Kelce. He's still a good player, he has tons of experience, and clearly, based on what Rice had to say, he's an unbelievable leader.

What NFL fans will soon be wondering is if the 2025 season, Kelce's last under contract, will ultimately be his last. Rice and the rest of the NFL world hope that isn't the case, but considering how long Kelce took to decide this past offseason, it's extremely possible, if not likely, that he'll opt to retire after this upcoming season.