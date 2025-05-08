Even Dolphins teammates aren't fighting to keep Jalen Ramsey

There are always going to be challenges with having a well-run franchise in a port city. Every organization is different, but the Miami Dolphins being located in South Florida has not often been to their benefit in recent decades. All 31 other NFL franchises have won a playoff game more recently than they have. Miami is a place where talented players get lost in the shuffle of everything Miami offers.

Not to say this has led to Jalen Ramsey's downtick in production, but it seems as though he and the Dolphins are heading toward a divorce. Amicable or not, both parties seem to want this. When speaking with David Furones of The Sun Sentinel, Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler talked about the leadership change taking place in Miami. His final quote about Jalen Ramsey speaks volumes.

The talent is there, but it does not seem that Sieler feels the star cornerback will be back with Miami.

“Jalen Ramsey’s a great player. I mean, obviously everyone knows that. What he’s done on the field these last years has been nothing but amazing, but that’s not my decision. That’s not my realm."

The disconnect between Ramsey and the Dolphins seems to perplex Seiler a bit, but it is what it is...

"I don’t know what happened there. I know that I look forward to the best for both parties — the Dolphins and Jalen. I hope that he ends up where he is going to be able to best serve his abilities. And the Dolphins are going to do what we are able to do at the best of our abilities.”

When everybody else seems to be putting in the work, it comes across like the team has moved on.

Zach Sieler does not expect Jalen Ramsey will return to Miami Dolphins

Few teams offer as great of a level of intrigue entering this season than the Dolphins. They have had an interesting offseason, capped off by an NFL Draft that seems to be every bit hit or miss. If all goes according to plan, head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier will retain staying power and will be afforded opportunities to keep this rocking ship from capsizing. What if they fail?

Well, then Miami could be looking for an entirely new regime to get it right for once. It has not been perfect, but the partnership between Grier and McDaniel has boasted the best returns for the franchise since Dave Wannstedt was calling the shots in the wake of his mentor/friend Jimmy Johnson in a post-Dan Marino era. The late 1990s were a very long time ago. Stuff has to change.

In a way, I feel that Sieler's leadership fills a void left by the ageless Calais Campbell going back to the Arizona Cardinals, as well as veteran offensive tackle Terron Armstead retiring. Again, not everyone is built for this, and that is okay. Ramsey is more of a talent than a leader, but what happens when his level of production slips? We are kind of in the midst of that. He may only be worth a fifth-round pick.

All signs point to the Dolphins trading Ramsey to a contending team before the start of the season.