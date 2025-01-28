Even Eagles big-money backer doesn’t change Chiefs’ Super Bowl inevitability
By Kinnu Singh
The stage for Super Bowl LIX is set. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for an opportunity to seize the Lombardi Trophy.
For Philadelphia, the game provides an opportunity for revenge. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII two years ago. Now, the Eagles are back in the big game, and they've brought the league's best running back with them — Saquon Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a single season, and he has gashed opposing defenses for 445 yards and five touchdowns on 66 carries (6.7 yards per carry) in three playoff games.
For Kansas City, Super Bowl LIX provides an opportunity to make history. The Chiefs are heading to their fifth Super Bowl appearance in the past six years, and they could become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive championships.
The first big bet for Super Bowl LIX was placed on the Eagles
A sports bettor placed a $50,000 bet on the Eagles at Rampart Casino, per Patrick Everson of Vegas Insider. If Philadelphia wins, the bettor would earn a profit of $57,500. In Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles were 1.5-point favorites in Super Bowl LVII, but Kansas City has the edge in the rematch. The Chiefs are currently 1.5-point favorites to win the championship.
"Before the playoffs started, we would have had the Eagles as a favorite in this game," Joey Feazel of Caesars Sportsbook said. "But the Chiefs opened with a slight edge, given how they have played in the playoffs."
Regardless of the big-money bets, the game likely won't be decided by talent, but by discipline and coaching. Kansas City's formula to winning games is quite simple: Rather than beating teams, they allow teams to beat themselves. The Chiefs play a fundamentally-sound and disciplined game, and they capitalize on their opponent's mistakes.
Philadelphia had an opportunity to take an early two-score lead in their previous Super Bowl matchup against Kansas City, but the Chiefs took advantage of a grave error by scoring a defensive touchdown on an unforced fumble by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. That allowed Kansas City to stay in the game and rally for a fourth-quarter comeback.
The San Francisco 49ers held Kansas City out of the end zone throughout Super Bowl LVIII. Then, the Niners made a mistake. After forcing a three-and-out, San Francisco fumbled on a punt return. Kansas City recovered the ball and scored their lone touchdown of regulation on a one-play, 16-yard drive. That score gave Kansas City their first lead of the game, and after San Francisco's questionable coaching decisions in overtime, the Chiefs clinched the victory.