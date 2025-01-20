Even hours with Tom Brady couldn’t convince Ben Johnson the Raiders were a good job
By Quinn Everts
Ben Johnson is officially the coach of the Chicago Bears — which, on paper, seems like a slam dunk hire for the Bears, and a pretty great situation for the first-time head coach. Whether Johnson can actually turn around the franchise is another question, but the Bears hired the most sought-after coordinator on the market, and Johnson gets to help mold quarterback Caleb Williams into a star.
The Las Vegas Raiders job is also available... and they also tried to hire Johnson... it just didn't go quite as well. Part owner Tom Brady spent "hours" on a Zoom call with Johnson last weekend, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.
It wasn't enough to convince Johnson to take the Raiders job... and you can't blame him. Chicago, even with all its faults, is a much more attractive position heading into 2025 than Las Vegas. A promising quarterback and some solid skill players around him makes all the difference.
What do you think Tom and Ben talked about? Their favorite restaurants in Michigan? Multiple hours on a Zoom is kind of intense!
Raiders coaching search continues
And what a search it's been. The Raiders have interviewed at least seven candidates for the position and still haven't found their guy yet. Does that have more to do with the franchise making sure they make the right hire... or no one wanting to take the job? Maybe a little of both?
There are still good options out there; Robert Saleh or Steve Spagnuolo would both be very good hires. But the Raiders roster is so far away from competing that whoever the team hires will need to be cut some serious slack during the first few years he's coaching the Raiders. No one can fix this team overnight. Brock Bowers is really good, at least — but things are pretty rough everywhere else.