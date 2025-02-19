Even Rob Manfred is concerned about the Dodgers spending with a new CBA coming

The current CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) between MLB and the MLBPA is set to expire on Dec. 1, 2026. We all know that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has had no issue in the past making changes to the game. His next steps may effect the front office more so than the players.

Throughout this offseason, there has been an ongoing discussion among the league if what the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing with their payroll is really fair. While some believe there should be a more strict penalty for exceeding the luxury tax the way the Dodgers have, others own the perspective of, 'if you have the money, use it to your advantage'. This debate has at least caught the attention of Manfred.

Rob Manfred concerned about economic disparity between Dodgers and other teams

Just one season removed from adding superstar Shohei Ohtani to their already loaded roster and winning a World Series title, the Dodgers have continued to spend a lot of money this winter. While retaining difference makers like Teoscar Hernandez, Kike Hernandez and Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles has also been able to sign big-time free agents such as Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, Roki Sasaki and Hyeseong Kim.

When you think about the fact that the players above will be joining a team that already has Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani, it does in fact seem unfair. The Dodgers roster seems like one that no one could afford even on a video game. However, through the consistent use of deferred contracts, Los Angeles have a monopoly on free agency.

Many players and front offices have expressed their frustrations this offseason about the Dodgers having an advantage that other teams do not get to experience. Now, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has stated that he has concerns about economic disparity.

It is worth noting that Manfred has made clear that what the Dodgers are doing does not break any rules within Major League Baseball. The Dodgers' front office will argue that they worked hard to get into the position they are in and now it is paying off.

The Dodgers winning in a big-market city like Los Angeles produces a lot of revenue teams like the Milwaukee Brewers will never see, resulting in a consistently large gap between budgets.