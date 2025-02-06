Even Steven Kwan can’t believe how quiet the Guardians offseason has been so far
It may not feel like it, but the Cleveland Guardians were 54 outs away from an American League pennant just a few months ago, which would have been the franchise's seventh ever. While there have been numerous notable incomings, Cleveland has undergone an offseason characterized mostly by its outgoings — Andres Gimenez and Josh Naylor — and an inability to spend money.
Relative silence is a good way to describe Cleveland's last few months.
Star outfielder Stephen Kwan recently shared his thoughts on Cleveland's roster changes, expressing his belief that one or possibly two more moves are forthcoming. Kwan, one of the faces of the team, realizes the reality of the team. Not much has moved the needle since its playoff elimination.
Stephen Kwan believes Cleveland isn't done with MLB Spring Training nearly upon us
"I believe the front office is probably going to make another move or two," said Kwan on an episode of Corey Kluber's podcast, Casa De Klub.
Kwan continued, "So, I'm still waiting for that one move I'm sure is going to happen, and then from there, I think it's going to be hard-nosed baseball, Stephen Vogt baseball, Guards ball as they always like to say it. But I'm excited."
The outfielder also appeared on MLB Network, discussing his disappointment of seeing Naylor and Gimenez go, two of Cleveland's five most valuable players in 2024.
"It's going to be extremely different," said Kwan. "It's extremely different every year, but I mean, especially losing those guys is going to be really tough. They were a really big part of the heartbeat of the team."
"It's going be a lot of young guys that are going to have to step up and either replace those roles or kind of blossom into their own," he said. "Thankfully, we still have Jose (Ramirez), and he is a top dog for a reason. He is going to come to the ballpark every day and play at 110%. As long as he does that, I think everyone is going to fall in line and realize that's what we need to do to continue to win."
Kwan, Cleveland's all-important leadoff hitter, is coming off a standout 2024 that featured career-highs in SLG (.425), OPS (.793) and home runs (14).
However, the 2024 All-Star experienced a significant dip in production during the second half of last season. His OPS plummeted from .920 to .618 from the first to second half. He'll need to find that success to open last year for the Guardians to contend in the AL Central once again.
Cleveland could be aiming to bring in an extra arm to compete for a rotation spot or a second baseman — a position that is right now occupied by utility player Gabriel Arias.