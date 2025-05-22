Even the worst team in the AFC West could ruin your season

Tom Brady subjugated his divisional opponents during his 20-year reign over the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills didn’t win a single playoff game under Brady’s rule, but they have won seven playoff games in the five years since he left the division. It’s not a coincidence that Buffalo transformed from a perennial loser into a perennial contender just after Brady’s departure. Dynasties have a way of stifling their divisional rivals.

Three AFC West teams are hoping to avoid a similar fate in the shadow of a rising dynasty. The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West for nearly a decade, but their rivals are beginning to emerge as legitimate threats for the crown.

Following free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, Pro Football Focus ranked the AFC West as the league’s second-strongest division, behind only the dominant NFC North.

The AFC West is transforming into a dominant division

The Chiefs are expected to be a dominant force once again, but the cumulative division win total projection of 37 has a lot to do with significant upgrades made by Kansas City’s rivals.

The Los Angeles Chargers may have finally found stability under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who led the team to a playoff berth last season. The Chargers should only improve in their second season under Harbaugh, especially after acquiring more talented players that fit the coach’s philosophy and scheme. Yet, Harbaugh is the only head coach in the division who hasn’t won a Super Bowl championship, which says a lot about the competition he’ll face in the AFC West.

Like the Chargers, the Denver Broncos found their footing under the leadership of head coach Sean Payton. The Broncos were dysfunctional when Payton arrived to the Mile High City, but he managed to take a team with limited salary cap space and a rookie quarterback to the playoffs in just his second season.

Denver made several significant acquisitions for their defense this offseason, signing linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga in free agency before selecting Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. If quarterback Bo Nix makes strides in his sophomore season, the Broncos could be a threat in the playoffs.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been in the doldrums of the division for a while, but they also hired Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll and traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who will be a significant upgrade over any passer the Raiders have trotted out in recent years.

Smith should also help tight end Brock Bowers, who earned a first-team All-Pro selection as a rookie despite inconsistent quarterback play. The addition of rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who the Raiders selected with the fifth overall pick, will give Las Vegas a significant boost on the ground as well. And, of course, there’s minority owner Tom Brady, who has played an instrumental role in the franchise’s decision-making process this offseason.