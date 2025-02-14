Every Aaron Rodgers suitor’s fatal flaw for signing Jets castoff to start at QB
By John Buhler
Firmly in his 40s, Aaron Rodgers is now going to need to look for a third NFL team to play if he wishes to still be a professional quarterback. The New York Jets are going in a different direction. With Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey taking over for Robert Saleh at head coach and Joe Douglas at general manager respectively, it may be time for a clean slate for Gang Green to hopefully get this thing right.
So where is Rodgers to go? Well, Iain MacMillan of Sports Illustrated looked at the latest odds of where Rodgers could play next season. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, it is about a 50-50 proposition of if Rogers will hang up the spikes or not. FanDuel also lists out more than half of the league's odds of landing Rodgers this offseason. I am only concerned about those who are likely.
Here is every NFL team with better odds of Aaron Rodgers playing for them over the Jets in 2025.
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +200
- Las Vegas Raiders: +300
- San Francisco 49ers: +350
- Minnesota Vikings: +400
- Tennessee Titans: +750
- Indianapolis Colts: +850
- Los Angeles Rams: +1000
- New York Giants: +1200
- Cleveland Browns: +1400
- New York Jets: +1800
As you can see, only nine NFL teams have better odds of having Rodgers play for them next year than the Jets at +1800. I initially only wanted to look at teams with +1000 or better odds, but I thought including all teams with better odds than the Jets could create a more interesting article. Obviously, I think he is far more likely to retire at this point, but a third NFL franchise could be in play for him, too.
I will now work my way up the list from the worst odds to the best odds of a team landing Rodgers.
Cleveland Browns: +1400
Let's be real. The last thing the Cleveland Browns need at the quarterback position is some more drama. They are still on the hook for the albatross of a contract that is Deshaun Watson's deal. While Rodgers could be available for the Browns to sign, I would venture to guess they would go in a far less polarizing direction in bringing in Rodgers. They will sign a quarterback, but it is not going to be him.
Furthermore, it is in the Browns' best interest to move off the No. 2 overall pick in order to recoup more draft capital. I do not envision them taking a quarterback this spring. They need to see if teams picking behind them like the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Jets or even the New Orleans Saints are inclined to trade up with them. I just do not see Rodgers going to the Browns.
If Rodgers is going to join a third NFL franchise, it will be for a team he thinks he can win a title with.
New York Giants: +1200
In a similar boat as the Browns, I have a hard time seeing Rodgers playing for the New York Giants. Switching New York teams is not a good look optically for anyone. Plus, the Giants are still going to be one of the worst teams in the league next year, no matter who their quarterback is. Rodgers does not fit the clean-cut, IBM brand long associated with the G-Men. Plus, they will likely draft a quarterback.
Picking at No. 3 this spring, the Giants are a prime candidate to trade up to No. 2 in a deal with Cleveland. Yes, that would indicate they would be comfortable in drafting Shedeur Sanders at No. 2, whose father is none other than Dallas Cowboys legend and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Even then, that may be too rich for them. I also think they could look at free agents as well.
The Giants are far more likely to end up with Kirk Cousins or Sam Darnold than them landing Rodgers.
Los Angeles Rams: +1000
The Los Angeles Rams are the first team I would even remotely consider as a possibility to land Rodgers. He kind of fits what L.A. is all about. Rodgers does hail from California originally. While I do think he would have great success playing quarterback in Sean McVay's offense, Rodgers even going there would require the Rams moving on from Matthew Stafford for an older, beat-up quarterback.
To me, the Rams should be one bad year away from completely hitting the reset button. McVay and general manager Les Snead owe it to themselves to see if they can rebuild the Rams into a champion once more. Unfortunately, if they were to go in that direction, that would require drafting a franchise quarterback. Rodgers is a year-by-year player at this stage of the game, so I see no upside with him.
The Rams could have one last great hurrah with Rodgers serving as their starter, but that is about it.
Indianapolis Colts: +850
The Indianapolis Colts have won an AFC South crown more recently than Rodgers has been to the Super Bowl. Indianapolis is a low-key dysfunction mess under Jim Irsay's ownership because he continually empowers bad general managers to do a deplorable job. I feel so bad for Shane Steichen, but he took this job for a reason. Besides Chris Ballard, there is one other reason not to go to Indy...
Without question, the biggest reason why I am so down on Rodgers potentially going to the Colts is that we still have no idea if Anthony Richardson is a starting quarterback in this league. His lack of reps in college at Florida have made his learning curve in the NFL quite steep. For better or worse, the Colts need to come to a definitive decision on Richardson this season before ever looking elsewhere.
Rodgers would only create a greater level of confusion than what already exists within Indianapolis.
Tennessee Titans: +750
Believe it or not, I will actually give the Tennessee Titans a halfway decent chance of landing Rodgers. Prior to him going to the Jets, Tennessee was potentially a trade destination for him. Rodgers fits the overall vibe of an exploding media market like Nashville. He would play for an excellent offensive mind in Brian Callahan, as he sails off into the sunset on a golden parachute of sorts. They will not be good.
While I do not buy new general manager Mike Borgonzi's spin of potentially using the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on the best player available in a non-quarterback, I think the Titans could package Rodgers coming aboard with Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter to their depressed fanbase. Again, my only concern here is Rodgers may want to win. He cannot do that in Tennessee.
Should we remove the whole not being able to win component, I like Rodgers to Nashville the best.
Minnesota Vikings: +400
Without question, the Minnesota Vikings is the dumbest inclusion on here by far. There is no way on god's green earth will Rodgers follow the same career path at his predecessor Brett Favre. Rodgers was never drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, nor do I think he should go from the Green Bay Packers, to the Jets, to the Vikings willingly. Besides, 2025 is all about seeing if J.J. McCarthy could be their guy.
While I am not expecting much out of McCarthy with this Vikings this season, the absolute last thing the Vikings need to do is to delay figuring out if he can play or not. They traded up to get him last spring. Minnesota saw his rookie season end before it even began last summer due to a meniscus injury. If the Vikings were to delay McCarthy from starting, they should just re-sign Sam Darnold then.
Betting on the Vikings at +400 to be the team where Rodgers plays next year is lighting money on fire.
San Francisco 49ers: +350
Oh, this would be something. Rather than paying Brock Purdy some $60 million to be the 12th best quarterback in the NFL, why not see if Rodgers wants to go out with a bang on his favorite team from his childhood. If Rodgers wants to keep on playing and try to win another Super Bowl, I think that the San Francisco 49ers are by far and away his best option. He would have to take less to play there, too.
In a way, this would be like Tom Brady going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I could see a scenario where Rodgers plays three more years with the 49ers, and maybe gets one more serious shot at winning a Super Bowl. He would thrive in Kyle Shanahan's offense. However, the 49ers are have one of the most frustrating front offices in the NFL. Would Stanford alum John Lynch help out this Cal guy?
Rodgers to the 49ers would make for great news, but I do question if the front office would want him.
Las Vegas Raiders: +300
While I do like the 49ers and Titans options a decent amount, I feel that the most likely landing spot for Rodgers away from the Jets would have to be the Las Vegas Raiders. He fits the Raiders' rebel brand. Plus, I think he has a ton of respect for new head coach Pete Carroll, as well as minority owner Tom Brady. Rodgers would help the Silver and Black raise their low floor immediately upon his arrival.
As far as winning is concerned, I would only argue that the Raiders are a slightly better fit for that than with the Titans. Going to the Raiders would be somewhat of a golden parachute for him, but I do think Carroll will get the most out of this team. Two old heads trying to prove everyone younger than them they are all wrong. I could get behind that narrative in the Southern Nevada desert. Las Vegas, baby!
I still think Rodgers is far more inclined to retire, but him potentially going to the Raiders intrigues me.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +200
And of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers are have the best odds to land Rodgers should he decide to keep on playing. While I do think he could have some success right away and win a ton of games in Pittsburgh, he will not sniff the Super Bowl because Mike Tomlin has suppressed this team's ceiling to that of only being an AFC Divisional Round participant. You are the Houston Texans. Congratulations!
If I had to put a number on it, I would say that I like the Steelers as the fourth-best landing spot for Rodgers. He would fit into the culture of creating artificial adversity so incredibly well. While Rodgers may have a great season or two in Pittsburgh, it will only be more of the same for both parties. The Steelers either need to bottom-out and rebuild, or potentially hit on a late first-round quarterback.
The reason why I will not be the Steelers is Tomlin would lose control of his franchise with Rodgers.