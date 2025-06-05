Every AFC West team’s biggest problem and how they could fix it

For over a decade, the AFC West was one of the NFL’s most top heavy divisions, dominated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Entering the 2025 season, the balance of power could start to shift. The Denver Broncos are fresh off a playoff appearance, looking to build off their winning season. The Los Angeles Chargers have reloaded and look to capitalize on their moves. The Las Vegas Raiders are unpredictable. The Chiefs — well, they’re still the Chiefs, but even dynasties show cracks eventually.

Every AFC West team has playoff aspirations, but every AFC West team also has their weaknesses that could hold them back in 2025.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest issues for each team — and what they can do to fix them.

Las Vegas Raiders: Do they have enough firepower at wide receiver?

The Raiders head into 2025 with a new identity. Pete Carroll is now at the helm, bringing a defensive-minded and physical brand of football back to the Raiders. At quarterback, the Raiders traded for Geno Smith, who gives the team a steady, proven presence — something they lacked last season during a year of inconsistent play under center.

Las Vegas spent the No. 6 overall pick on Ashton Jeanty, the electric running back and 2024 Heisman finalist out of Boise State. He’s expected to be a do it all weapon in both the run and pass game. This offense also returns Brock Bowers, the second year tight end phenom who will be the focal point of the passing offense after a amazing rookie year.

The wide receiver room remains a work in progress, though. The room is led by veteran Jakboi Meyers who has established as the team’s WR1. The team hopes second-round rookie Jack Bech (No. 58 overall) can develop quickly to take the load off of Meyers and Bowers in the passing game.

Solution: Let the offense flow through Bowers and Jeanty, while freeing up Meyers and Bech to get more touches and keep Bowers and Jeanty fresh as well. Carroll will lean on the run game and defense, but at some point, this team will need this receiving room to win some battles on the outside if they want to be taken seriously. If Bech develops fast, the Raiders could quietly be one of the most balanced in the West.

Denver Broncos: Do they have enough weapons for Bo Nix?

The Broncos may have finally ended their quarterback curse with Bo Nix, who delivered a strong rookie campaign and led Denver to a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance. Head coach Sean Payton found stability in the former Oregon star, who played within structure, protected the ball, and showed flashes of a long-term starter potential. If Denver wants to take the next step in a loaded AFC, Nix will need more help around him.

This offseason, the Broncos let running back Javonte Williams walk in free agency, a move that singaled a shift toward a faster, more versatile offensive identity. To help fill that void, they drafted RJ Harvey with the 60th overall pick. The UCF player brings juice out of the backfield as both a runner and receiver — something that could up Payton’s offensive play calling. In the third round, Denver added Pat Bryant, a physical wide receiver from Illinois who brings size and strong hands to this wide receiver corps.

The pass catching group still leans on veteran Courtland Sutton, their WR1 for the last few seasons, and they return Marvin Mims Jr., who brings vertical speed and still remains raw. While there’s potential, it’s fair to wonder if Denver has enough right now to help Nix continue developing, or if his sophomore season might be a grind without a true game-changing playmaker on offense.

Solution: Let Harvey be more than just a rotational back, get him involved in the passing game early, and make him the RB1. Give Bryant opportunities to grow into a possession role and have him get plenty of reps during training camp and preseason. If the offense starts slow, don't be afraid to look at the market to add a veteran or trade away a receiver for more draft capital. The objective is to build around your franchise quarterback and make sure he has the pieces to thrive.

Kanasas City Chiefs: Will the offensive line hold them back?

The Chiefs are still the class of the AFC West, but 2025 begins with a rare sense of unfinished business. After falling short to the Philadelphia Eagles in a disappointing Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs enters the season with both urgency and questions, none bigger than the state of their offensive line.

Patrick Mahomes remains the most talented quarterback in football, and the receiving room looks more promising than it has since the departure of Tyreek Hill. Rashee Rice is working back from an ACL tear, but was the team’s top wideout before the injury. Xavier Worthy, a second-year burner with elite speed, is expected to take a major leap and bring some explosiveness and electric plays that the Chiefs have been craving since Hill.

None of that wont matter if Mahomes doesn't have time to throw.

The Chiefs made some bold moves up front this offseason. They franchise-tagged guard Trey Smith, keeping one of the best interior linemen in-house. But the traded away All-Pro Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick — a cost-saving move that leaves a big hole at left guard. Then, they drafted offensive tackle Josh Simmons from Ohio State with the 31st overall pick, who is expected to protect Mahomes blindside once healthy, which could be risky.

The offensive line wasn’t even elite with Thuney last season, and against the Eagles ferocious pass rush in the Super Bowl, they looked overwhelmed. Without serious improvement, history could repeat itself in January.

Solution: Prioritize chemistry and continuity all throughout the offseason and camp. Get Simmons reps when he is healthy, but don't be afraid to have a veteran or a swing tackle start over Simmons if he is not ready yet. Mahomes can cover up a lot, but not everything. Kansas City’s championship hopes depend on this line holding it together in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers: Defensive line still needs to step up

The Chargers showed promise in 2024, finishing 11-6 under Jim Harbaugh’s first year back at the helm. They secured a playoff berth, but fell short in the opening round against the Houston Texans, a result that left many feeling there’s more work to do.

Offensively, the Chargers are building a solid foundation. Rookie sensation Ladd McConkey had an impressive debut season, and the team added dynamic back Omari Hampton from North Carolina with the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 draft. They also bolstered their skill position depth by selecting wide receiver Tre Harris in the second round. These additions should give quarterback Justin Herbert more options to keep defenses off balance.

However, the defensive line remains the team’s biggest concern. They let veteran and long-time Charger Joey Bosa walk in free agency, but kept Khalil Mack, who still provides leadership and pass-rushing ability. The overall front isn’t quite where it needs to be in order to be consistent and pressure opposing quarterbacks. The Chargers decided to address this in the draft, selecting defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell from Oregon in the third round and edge rusher Kyle Kennard from South Carolina in the fourth. Both rookies offer upside but will likely need time to develop into consistent players.

Solution: The Chargers must lean on Mack’s experience while giving Caldwell and Kennard meaningful reps all through out camp and the preseason to accelerate their growth. I still think the Chargers needed to add more depth to this front through maybe a trade or signing a veteran to stabilize the line. Without a disruptive defensive front, the Chargers will be at risk of being out matched in crucial late season and playoff games.

Final Take on the AFC West

The AFC West is at a turning point. The Chiefs can’t afford to let offensive line issues slow down Mahomes if they want to return to the Super Bowl. The Chargers have the talent to contend, but they must address certain holes on the defense. The Raiders, under Pete Carroll, look to Geno Smith and their young skill players to surprise the league. Finally, the Broncos will look to keep building around Bo Nix’s promising rookie season and make sure he can keep progressing for them.

In a division this competitive, the team that addresses its biggest weakness first will win this division and potentially even win the conference in a loaded AFC. I, for one, will be tuning into all these divisional games in 2025 in the AFC West.