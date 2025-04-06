Every angle of Alijah Martin’s absurd Final Four dunks for Florida vs. Auburn

The odds were stacked against the Florida Gators seemingly from the start of Saturday's Final Four matchup against the Auburn Tigers. The Tigers were arguably the best team in the country all year long, had the best player on the floor in Johni Broome, and held an eight-point lead at the end of the first half. All the Tigers had to do was play 20 decent minutes to advance to the National Championship. That did not happen.

The Gators steamrolled their way back, winning the game 79-73 behind Walter Clayton Jr.'s 34-point masterpiece. Clayton was the star of the show, obviously, but the team's second-leading scorer, Alijah Martin, had the biggest highlights of the night.

It started with this:

This photo of Alijah Martin's dunk 🔥



Just look at how high Martin got off the ground. Martin is a 6-foot-2 guard, mind you, getting above the rim with ease before he jammed it down hard. The Gators bench made sure to display its enthusiasm as well.

That wasn't even his best moment of the game. After a Rueben Chinyelu steal, Martin went coast-to-coast and threw down an electric dunk, giving the Gators a three-point lead and getting the San Antonio crowd into a frenzy. It was a dunk so great, in fact, to the point where every alternative angle of the slam must be seen.

Alijah Martin's dunk was so nice, you have to see it thrice

Everything Martin did in this sequence was impressive. From picking the ball up, to taking it down the court, to jamming it with authority despite there being two Tigers' defenders in his way, it isn't hard to see why this got the reaction it did. CBS' Ian Eagle having the electric call that he did only makes this dunk even more highlight-reel worthy.

This angle shows just about everything. it shows how high Martin got off the ground. It shows how amped up he and the crowd were after finishing the dunk. It shows how hard he managed to dunk the ball.

These two points were Martin's highlight of the night, but again, there was a whole lot more that he was able to accomplish on the court. Martin went 6-for-10 from the field and 2-for-3 from three-point range, totaling 17 points to go along with three rebounds on the night. His dunk was obviously incredibly memorable, but without his other contributions, the Gators might've ended up watching the Tigers punch their ticket to the National Championship. For Florida to win it all, a repeat performance from Martin might need to be in store.