Every bracketology expert’s March Madness bracket: Full comparison of expert picks

The only thing better than watching March Madness unfold is filling out your bracket with all outcomes still on the table.

Will a No. 16 seed upset a No. 1? Maybe! Could you be cooking up a perfect bracket? Why not? Everything is possible before the games actually tip off.

Most of us don't spend 24 hours a day thinking about or analyzing the college basketball field. There are teams we may not even know existed. There could be blue bloods we expect to be good who are actually primed for an upset.

That's where the experts come in. It's illuminating to look over what the people who do this for a living have to say. It's even more interesting to compare their brackets side by side.

Here's a list of the brackets we're looking at (to be updated as brackets are released), then each pick, round-by-round:

Expert First Round picks — South Region

Matchup Auerbach Bender Cohen Fanta Katz 1-Auburn vs. 16-Alabama St/St Francis Auburn Auburn Auburn Auburn Auburn 8-Louisville vs. 9-Creighton Louisville Creighton Louisville Creighton Louisville 5-Michigan vs. 12-UC San Diego Michigan Michigan UC San Diego UC San Diego Michigan 4-Texas A&M vs. 13-Yale Yale Yale Texas A&M Yale Texas A&M 6-Ole Miss vs. 11-SDSU/UNC Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss 3-Iowa St vs. 14-Lipscomb Iowa St Iowa St Iowa St Iowa St Iowa St 7-Marquette vs. 10-New Mexico Marquette New Mexico New Mexico Marquette New Mexico 2-Michigan St vs. 15-Bryant Michigan St Michigan St Michigan St Michigan St Michigan St

Expert First Round picks — West Region

Matchup Auerbach Bender Cohen Fanta Katz 1-Florida vs. 16-Norfolk St. Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida 8-UConn vs. 9-Oklahoma UConn UConn UConn UConn UConn 5-Memphis vs. 12-Colorado St Colorado St Colorado St Memphis Memphis Memphis 4-Maryland vs. 13-Grand Canyon Maryland Maryland Maryland Maryland Maryland 6-Missouri vs. 11-Drake Drake Drake Missouri Drake Missouri 3-Texas Tech vs. 14-UNCW Texas Tech Texas Tech Texas Tech Texas Tech Texas Tech 7-Kansas vs. 10-Arkansas Kansas Kansas Arkansas Kansas Arkansas 2-St John's vs. 15-Omaha St John's St John's St John's St John's St John's

Expert First Round picks — East Region

Matchup Auerbach Bender Cohen Fanta Katz 1-Duke vs. 16-American/Mount St Mary's Duke Duke Duke Duke Duke 8-Mississippi St vs. 9-Baylor Mississippi St Baylor Baylor Mississippi St Mississippi St 5-Oregon vs. 12-Liberty Oregon Liberty Oregon Oregon Oregon 4-Arizona vs. 13-Akron Arizona Arizona Arizona Akron Arizona 6-BYU vs. 11-VCU VCU BYU BYU BYU BYU 3-Wisconsin vs 14-Montana Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin 7-Saint Mary's (CA) vs. 10-Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Saint Mary's (CA) Vanderbilt Saint Mary's (CA) Vanderbilt 2-Alabama vs. 15-Robert Morris Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

Expert First Round picks — Midwest Region

Matchup Auerbach Bender Cohen Fanta Katz 1-Houston vs. 16-SIUE Houston Houston Houston Houston Houston 8-Gonzaga vs. 9-Georgia Gonzaga Gonzaga Gonzaga Gonzaga Gonzaga 5-Clemson vs. 12-McNeese Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson 4-Purdue vs. 13-High Point High Point Purdue Purdue High Point Purdue 6-Illinois vs. 11-Xavier/Texas Illinois Illinois Xavier Xavier Texas 3-Kentucky vs. 14-Troy Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky 7-UCLA vs. 10-Utah St Utah St UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA 2-Tennessee vs. 15-Wofford Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

Expert Second Round picks

Region Auerbach Bender Cohen Fanta Katz South 1-Auburn over 8-Louisville 1-Auburn over 9-Creighton 1-Auburn over 8-Louisville 1-Auburn over 9-Creighton 1-Auburn over 8-Louisville South 5-Michigan over 13-Yale 5-Michigan over 13-Yale 12-UC San Diego over 4-Texas A&M 12-UC San Diego over 13-Yale 5-Michigan over 4-Texas A&M South 6-Ole Miss over 3-Iowa St 6-Ole Miss over 3-Iowa St 3-Iowa St over 6-Ole Miss 3-Iowa St over 6-Ole Miss 6-Ole Miss over 3-Iowa St South 2-Michigan St over 7-Marquette 2-Michigan St over 10-New Mexico 2-Michigan St over 10-New Mexico 2-Michigan St over 7-Marquette 2-Michigan St over 10-New Mexico West 1- Florida over 8-UConn 1- Florida over 8-UConn 1-Florida over 8-UConn 1-Florida over 8-UConn 1- Florida over 8-UConn West 4-Maryland over 12-Colorado St 4-Maryland over 12-Colorado St 5-Memphis over 4-Maryland 4-Maryland over 5-Memphis 4-Maryland over 5-Memphis West 3-Texas Tech over 11-Drake 11-Drake over 3-Texas Tech 3-Texas Tech over 6-Missouri 3-Texas Tech over 11-Drake 3-Texas Tech over 6-Missouri West 2-St John's over 7-Kansas 2-St John's over 7-Kansas 2-St John's over 10-Arkansas 2-St John's over 7-Kansas 2-St John's over 10-Arkansas East 1-Duke over 8-Mississippi St 1-Duke over 9-Baylor 1-Duke over 9-Baylor 1-Duke over 8-Mississippi St 1-Duke over 8-Mississippi St East 5-Oregon over 4-Arizona 4-Arizona over 12-Liberty 4-Arizona over 5-Oregon 5-Oregon over 13-Akron 5-Oregon over 4-Arizona East 3-Wisconsin over 11-VCU 6-BYU over 3-Wisconsin 6-BYU over 3-Wisconsin 3-Wisconsin over BYU 6-BYU over 3-Wisconsin East 2-Alabama over 10-Vanderbilt 2-Alabama over 7-Saint Mary's 2-Alabama over 10-Vanderbilt 2-Alabama over 7-Saint Mary's 2-Alabama over 10-Vanderbilt Midwest 1-Houston over 8-Gonzaga 8-Gonzaga over 1-Houston 1-Houston over 8-Gonzaga 1-Houston over 8-Gonzaga 1-Houston over 8-Gonzaga Midwest 5-Clemson over 13-High Point 5-Clemson over 4-Purdue 5-Clemson over 4-Purdue 5-Clemson over 13-High Point 5-Clemson over 4-Purdue Midwest 3-Kentucky over 6-Illinois 3-Kentucky over 6-Illinois 3-Kentucky over 11-Xavier 11-Xavier over 3-Kentucky 3-Kentucky over 11-Texas Midwest 2-Tennessee over Utah St 2-Tennessee over 7-UCLA 2-Tennessee over 7-UCLA 2-Tennessee over 7-UCLA 7-UCLA over 2-Tennessee

Expert Sweet 16 picks

Region Auerbach Bender Cohen Fanta Katz South 1-Auburn over 5- Michigan 1-Auburn over 5- Michigan 1-Auburn over 12-UC San Diego 12-UC San Diego over 1-Auburn 1-Auburn over 5- Michigan South 2-Michigan St over 6-Ole Miss 2-Michigan St over 6-Ole Miss 2-Michigan St over 3-Iowa St 2-Michigan St over 3-Iowa St 2-Michigan St over 6-Ole Miss West 1-Florida over 4-Maryland 1-Florida over 4-Maryland 1-Florida over 5-Memphis 1-Florida over 4-Maryland 4-Maryland vs. 1-Florida West 2-St John's over 3-Texas Tech 2-St John's over 11-Drake 2-St John's over 3-Texas Tech 2-St John's over 3-Texas Tech 3-Texas Tech over 2-St John's East 1-Duke over 5-Oregon 1-Duke over 4-Arizona 1-Duke over 4-Arizona 1-Duke over 5-Oregon 1-Duke over 5-Oregon East 2-Alabama over 3-Wisconsin 6-BYU over 2-Alabama 6-BYU over 2-Alabama 2-Alabama over 3-Wisconsin 6-BYU over 2-Alabama Midwest 1-Houston over 5-Clemson 5-Clemson over 8-Gonzaga 1-Houston over 5-Clemson 1-Houston over 5-Clemson 1-Houston over 5-Clemson Midwest 2-Tennessee over 3-Kentucky 2-Tennessee over 3-Kentucky 2-Tennessee over 3-Kentucky 2-Tennessee over 11-Xavier 3-Kentucky over 7-UCLA

Elite Eight, Final Four and Championship

Round and Region Auerbach Bender Cohen Fanta Katz Elite Eight, South 2-Michigan St over 1-Auburn 2-Michigan St over 1-Auburn 2-Michigan St over 1-Auburn 2-Michigan St over 12-UC San Diego 1-Auburn over 2-Michigan St Elite Eight, West 1-Florida over 2-St John's 1-Florida over 2-St John's 1-Florida over 2-St John's 1-Florida over 2-St John's 4-Maryland over 3-Texas Tech Elite Eight, East 1-Duke over 2-Alabama 1-Duke over 6-BYU 1-Duke over 6-BYU 1-Duke over 2-Alabama 1-Duke over 6-BYU Elite Eight, Midwest 1-Houston over 2-Tennessee 2-Tennessee over 5-Clemson

1-Houston over 2-Tennessee 1-Houston over 2-Tennessee 1-Houston over 3-Kentucky Final Four 2-Michigan St over 1-Florida 1-Florida over 2-Michigan St 1-Florida over 2-Michigan St 1-Florida over 2-Michigan St 1-Auburn over 4-Maryland Final Four 1-Duke over 1-Houston 1-Duke over 2-Tennessee 1-Duke over 1-Houston 1-Houston over 1 Duke 1-Duke over 1-Houston Championship 1-Duke over 2-Michigan St 1-Duke over 1-Florida 1-Duke over 1-Florida 1-Florida over 1-Houston 1-Auburn over 1-Duke

Championship choices are varied. So are Final Four lineups. That's March Madness for you. Everyone will come at their bracket in a different way. And one upset pick in the first round could have major ripple effects throughout the bracket.

One popular pick is BYU knocking out Wisconsin in the East and then extending their run with an upset of Alabama. Another is Drake pulling off a first round upset over Missouri or Yale over Texas A&M.

Take heed, No. 1 seeds are most likely to make it far in the tournament, but it's actually very rare for all four to make it to the Final Four. As it stands on the expert front, No. 4 seed Maryland is the most bold Final Four pick, but few will project all the No. 1 seeds to get there.

How much should you listen to the experts? That's up to you. They're taking blind swings just like the rest of us. Experts haven't produced a perfect bracket either. They've just done more feeling around than most before making their best guesses.