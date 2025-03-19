Every current Japanese MLB player and where they play: Dodgers aren't alone

The 2025 MLB Tokyo Series is officially done, with the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the Chicago Cubs in both games.

Beyond kicking off the unofficial start to the 2025 regular season, this series showcases elite talent in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd of over 40,000 passionate fans inside the Tokyo Dome. As baseball continues to expand its global footprint, events like this highlight the sport’s growing influence outside the United States. Both teams have the honor of representing Japan’s finest players, bringing some of the country's best talent to the international stage.

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki will look to build on their past success while striving for excellence in the majors. Meanwhile, the Cubs feature two standout Japanese players in Opening Day starting pitcher Shota Imanaga and right fielder Seiya Suzuki.

Unsurprisingly, these athletes aim to deliver their best performances in front of their home fans. But this series also raises a larger question — where else is Japan represented across Major League Baseball?

Japanese players in MLB

Here’s a full breakdown of the Japanese players currently making their mark in the league.

Player Position Team Yu Darvish SP San Diego Padres Yuki Matsui RP San Diego Padres Kenta Maeda SP Detroit Tigers Yusei Kikuchi SP Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani SP/DH Los Angeles Dodgers Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP Los Angeles Dodgers Roki Sasaki SP Los Angeles Dodgers Seiya Suzuki RF Chicago Cubs Shota Imanaga SP Chicago Cubs Kodai Senga SP New York Mets Masataka Yoshida LF Boston Red Sox Shintaro Fujinami RP Seattle Mariners Shinnosuke Ogasawara SP Washington Nationals Kōyō Aoyagi RP Philadelphia Phillies Tomoyuki Sugano SP Baltimore Orioles

While some have already solidified their legacies — winning World Series championships and making lasting impacts — others are just beginning their MLB journeys. Roki Sasaki made his MLB debut on Wednesday, for example.

Among them, Yu Darvish remains the most experienced Japanese pitcher in MLB today. Originally slated to start on Opening Day, he was ultimately replaced by Michael King. Since making his debut in 2012, Darvish has pitched in 282 games and enters his fifth straight season with the San Diego Padres. He also shares the distinction of having played for the most MLB teams among active Japanese players, tied with Kikuchi.

When it comes to overall games played, Shohei Ohtani leads the pack by a wide margin. Since his 2018 debut with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani has appeared in 860 games. His rare ability to both pitch and hit at an elite level sets him apart as the only Japanese player in MLB history to do so simultaneously. Meanwhile, his new Dodgers teammate, Roki Sasaki, faces immense expectations after signing a six-year, $6.5 million contract at just 25 years old.

Throughout MLB history, only 60 Japanese players have appeared in at least one game, but many have left an unforgettable legacy. Legends like Ichiro Suzuki, Hideki Matsui, and Masahiro Tanaka helped pave the way for the next generation of stars. As Japan continues to produce top-tier talent, the future remains bright — who knows which rising star will be the next to redefine baseball on the global stage?