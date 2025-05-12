Every Dallas Cowboys schedule leak, rumor and confirmed game

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most prominent teams in the NFL but 2024 was a rough year for America's Team. A poor start to the season, combined with a key injury to Dak Prescott, short-circuited the Cowboys' season and ended up costing Mike McCarthy his job.

Jerry Jones opted to stay in-house for his new coach, promoting Brian Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator, and Dallas made a big post-draft splash by trading for George Pickens to start opposite CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver. The Cowboys made smaller moves apart from that and still need to extend Micah Parsons, but it looks like Jones is banking on better health and a new voice at head coach leading to better results for a talented team.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 Opponents

The NFL's scheduling formula locked in the Cowboys' opponents at the end of the 2024 season. Besides their divisional matchups, Dallas will also face off against teams from the NFC North and AFC West, locking a ton of competitive teams into their schedule.

Dallas will also play three placement games against third-place teams from the NFC South, NFC West and AFC East. Since the AFC has nine home games this year, the Cowboys will play nine road games with their AFC East placement game coming at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets. Check out the table below for a full list of Dallas' 2025 opponents.

Home Week Date/Time Road Week Date/Time New York Giants New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles 1 Thursday, Sep. 4 At 8:20 P.M. ET (NBC) Washington Commanders Washington Commanders Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Carolina Panthers New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 Schedule Leaks

The Cowboys' opening game was actually leaked about eight hours before NBC revealed that they wil open the season in Philadelphia for the NFL's Kickoff Game. An X user with the handle of @OzzyNFL shared on Sunday night that the Cowboys would open the season as the Eagles' opponent.

That account has shared various other schedule leaks, primarily about the NFL's International Series, so the fact that this leak was proven to be correct may be a sign that the information @OzzyNFL has provided may be accurate.

Dallas Cowboys' Matchups To Watch In 2025

If the networks had their way, they would want as many Cowboys games as possible since Dallas is one of the best ratings draws in the league. With generations of fans built from their heyday as America's Team in the 1970s and 1990s, Dallas' NFC East matchups (particularly against Philadelphia and Washington) rate as must-see TV.

The highlight of Dallas' home schedule is a visit from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs that will mark Mahomes' first visit to AT&T Stadium. With games against Kansas City guaranteed just once every four years, fans should cherish the opportunity to see Mahomes square off against America's Team in their building.

The NFC North matchups could also be very critical for Dallas if they hope to get back to the playoffs, with games against the Packers, Vikings and Lions looming large in tiebreakers. Green Bay and Minnesota will be coming to Jerry World during the 2025 season while Dallas heads to Detroit for a fun matchup with Dan Campbell's team.

Either way, expect a lot of marquee slots for the Cowboys. Dallas' status as a proven ratings draw means that their games often end up in either a standalone primetime slot or the lead 4:25 doubleheader game, which will definitely continue with an attractive schedule of opponents on tap.

NFL 2025 Schedule Release Information

As previously announced at the NFL Draft, the NFL schedule will be released in full on Wednesday, May 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET with an NFL Network special. The schedule has usually leaked in near full by the time the special airs, but viewers will still get some unique insights into the important games to watch over the course of the season.

Another important part of schedule release night is seeing how each team's social media department comes up with a creative way to share their team's slate. Dallas' 2024 video was a hit, featuring a hilarious bit with a group of Cowboys fans and alums doing prank FaceTime calls to famous fans of their 2025 opponents, setting a high standard for 2025's video to match.