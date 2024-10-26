Every Dodgers World Series appearance in MLB history
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will compete in a best-of-seven clash to determine the 2024 World Series. Both franchises are filled with copious amounts of history as two of the most storied organizations in the MLB (and American sports). Yet, only one winner can be crowned and bolster their extensive archives.
Neither the Dodgers nor the Yankees are strangers to baseball's biggest stage. They've each made several trips to the Fall Classic, including several battles against one another. However, how many title appearances does Los Angeles specifically have?
Below, we listed every World Series in league history that's featured the Dodgers -- and it's a lot.
Year
Opponent
Series Result
1916
Boston Red Sox
Lost 1-4
1920
Cleveland Indians
Lost 2-5
1941
New York Yankees
Lost 1-4
1947
New York Yankees
Lost 3-4
1949
New York Yankees
Lost 1-4
1952
New York Yankees
Lost 3-4
1953
New York Yankees
Lost 2-4
1955
New York Yankees
Won 4-3
1956
New York Yankees
Lost 3-4
1959
Chicago White Sox
Won 4-2
1963
New York Yankees
Won 4-0
1965
Minnesota Twins
Won 4-3
1966
Baltimore Orioles
Lost 0-4
1974
Oakland Athletics
Lost 1-4
1977
New York Yankees
Lost 2-4
1978
New York Yankees
Lost 2-4
1981
New York Yankees
Won 4-2
1988
Oakland Athletics
Won 4-1
2017
Houston Astros
Lost 3-4
2018
Boston Red Sox
Lost 1-4
2020
Tampa Bay Rays
Won 4-2
2024
New York Yankees
TBD
As you can see, this year marks the Dodgers' 22nd World Series appearance. It took them several tries to get off the schneid, losing their first seven matchups. Notably, five of those disappointing results came at the hands of the Yankees.
Los Angeles' most recent World Series appearance before this postseason resulted in a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. It marked their first championship in over three decades, dating back to 1988 when they defeated the Oakland Athletics.
Despite securing their 26th pennant, the Dodgers have played in 22 World Series. Four of their titles came from 1899-1910 — when they were the Brooklyn Bridegrooms/Superbas — and part of the American Association and National League. Those don't count toward Los Angeles' tally, though they're still worth mentioning.
Beating the Yankees would give the Dodgers their eighth World Series in franchise history, only adding to their illustrious track record of success. Moreover, Los Angeles can exercise some longtime demons to exact their revenge on New York for costing them several more rings over the years.