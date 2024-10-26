Fansided

Every Dodgers World Series appearance in MLB history

The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to the World Series.

By Lior Lampert

World Series - New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
World Series - New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1 / Steph Chambers/GettyImages
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will compete in a best-of-seven clash to determine the 2024 World Series. Both franchises are filled with copious amounts of history as two of the most storied organizations in the MLB (and American sports). Yet, only one winner can be crowned and bolster their extensive archives.

Neither the Dodgers nor the Yankees are strangers to baseball's biggest stage. They've each made several trips to the Fall Classic, including several battles against one another. However, how many title appearances does Los Angeles specifically have?

Below, we listed every World Series in league history that's featured the Dodgers -- and it's a lot.

Every Dodgers World Series appearance in MLB history

Year

Opponent

Series Result

1916

Boston Red Sox

Lost 1-4

1920

Cleveland Indians

Lost 2-5

1941

New York Yankees

Lost 1-4

1947

New York Yankees

Lost 3-4

1949

New York Yankees

Lost 1-4

1952

New York Yankees

Lost 3-4

1953

New York Yankees

Lost 2-4

1955

New York Yankees

Won 4-3

1956

New York Yankees

Lost 3-4

1959

Chicago White Sox

Won 4-2

1963

New York Yankees

Won 4-0

1965

Minnesota Twins

Won 4-3

1966

Baltimore Orioles

Lost 0-4

1974

Oakland Athletics

Lost 1-4

1977

New York Yankees

Lost 2-4

1978

New York Yankees

Lost 2-4

1981

New York Yankees

Won 4-2

1988

Oakland Athletics

Won 4-1

2017

Houston Astros

Lost 3-4

2018

Boston Red Sox

Lost 1-4

2020

Tampa Bay Rays

Won 4-2

2024

New York Yankees

TBD

As you can see, this year marks the Dodgers' 22nd World Series appearance. It took them several tries to get off the schneid, losing their first seven matchups. Notably, five of those disappointing results came at the hands of the Yankees.

Los Angeles' most recent World Series appearance before this postseason resulted in a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. It marked their first championship in over three decades, dating back to 1988 when they defeated the Oakland Athletics.

Despite securing their 26th pennant, the Dodgers have played in 22 World Series. Four of their titles came from 1899-1910 — when they were the Brooklyn Bridegrooms/Superbas — and part of the American Association and National League. Those don't count toward Los Angeles' tally, though they're still worth mentioning.

Beating the Yankees would give the Dodgers their eighth World Series in franchise history, only adding to their illustrious track record of success. Moreover, Los Angeles can exercise some longtime demons to exact their revenge on New York for costing them several more rings over the years.

