Every first and second round prospect who have had pre-draft visits with the Packers

Teams like the Green Bay Packers are notorious for trying to keep their interest in specific prospects under wraps ahead of the NFL Draft. The one surefire tell for Green Bay is knowing who they bring in on top-30 events ahead of the big event. GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff don't want to waste precious visits on prospects they don't have genuine interest in.

The list of visitors span across a large number of positions. Predictably, a lot of the focus is on a few different areas of need. Cornerback, edge rusher, wide receiver and tackle are getting most of the attention from Green Bay. Those figure to be the spots Gutekunst targets in the early rounds.

Packers fans should keep a particularly close eye on these visitors leading up to April's draft.

Packers draft visitor No. 1: Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden lacks the ideal height to thrive on the outside in the NFL, but he has the speed to take the top of of opposing defenses. He figures to go off the board in the early 20s. He's a definite prospect who could be Green Bay's ideal target in Round 1.

Packers draft visitor No. 2: Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka is the other wide receiver who could merit consideration with the team's first round pick. He's more of a technician than Golden but lacks the elite speed to separate from pro cornerbacks. He profiles more as a No. 2 wideout than a true standout X-receiver. The Packers should be aiming for more star power if they target a wide receiver in the first round.

Packers draft visitor No. 3: Mykel Williams

If the Packers are going to land Mykel Williams it will require a trade up in Round 1. He's a gifted edge rusher with ideal measurements to thrive on the perimeter. He fits a clear need for Green Bay but may not be worth the price required to acquire him.

Packers draft visitor No. 4: James Pearce, Jr

James Pearce Jr. is a classic boom or bust prospect that may go off the board late in Round 1. The former Tennessee star has elite burst on the outside but lacks the physicality most teams want to see from their starting edge players. He'd be a big swing for the Packers in the first round but could be a great value in Round 2.

Packers draft visitor No. 5: Trey Amos

Trey Amos is one of a handful of cornerbacks the Packers are eyeing as potential replacements for Jaire Alexander. He possesses good, but not great traits for the position. Teams that admire his competitive nature see him as solid value in Round 2.

Packers draft visitor No. 6: Shavon Revel

If Shavon Revel has stayed healthy during his final campaign for ECU he could be competing to be the No. 2 cornerback off the board. He has elite size for the position and good speed as well. The Packers shouldn't roll the dice on him in Round 2 but maneuevering up to take him in the middle of Round 2 could be a shrewd move.

Packers draft visitor No. 7: Josh Simmons

Josh Simmons is another former Ohio State star who made his way up to Wisconsin for a pre-draft visit. He enjoyed an excellent final campaign for the Buckeyes which really raised his draft stock. If the Packers want to go for a tackle in Round 1 he could easily be their selection.

Packers draft visitor No. 8: T.J. Sanders

The Packers might try to solve their edge rushing issue by drafting an interior lineman instead of an edge. Someone like T.J. Sanders would make sense in that regard. He is a classic disruptor on the inside who could add a new dimension to coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense in 2025 and beyond.

Packers drat visitor No. 9: Shemar Stewart

Shemar Stewart may be the most difficult prospect to evaluate in this year's drat class. On one hand, he possesses absolutely elite size and athletic traits. On the other, he only managed 1.5 sacks last season at Texas A&M.

The NFL tends to gamble on athletic talent though and Stewart has more than enough of that to merit selection in Round 1. He could transform the Packers' pass rush if he hits. He could also be out of the NFL by the time he is due for his second contract. It remains to be seen which side of that evaluation the Packers' front office believes in.