Every first- and second-round prospect who had pre-draft visits with the Steelers

In recent weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been in full-sprint toward the NFL Draft. As part of the process, Pittsburgh is allotted 30 visits by non-local prospects.

It’s an opportunity for teams to get down to the nitty-gritty beyond the superficial NFL Combine speed-interviews. Teams put prospects through extensive whiteboard sessions to learn how quickly they can deposit information into their memory banks, and regurgitate it right back to them. For quarterbacks, this is an especially important aspect of the evaluation process.

The Steelers visits have mostly been players projected to go in the top-64 picks, but there have been a few notable exceptions. TCU receiver Savion Williams, who has shown flashes of being a Deebo-lite, and Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer flew in for visits as third-round prospects.

A majority of the later to mid-round prospects the Steelers hosted were running backs and defensive tackles. The running backs consisted ofJaydon Blue(Texas), DJ Giddens (Kansas State), Dylan Sampson(Tennessee), R.J. Harvey (UCF), Trevor Ettiene (UGA), and Bhayshul Tuten (Virginia Tech). Meanwhile, the later rund defensive tackles was a deep crowd including Elijah Roberts (SMU), Jamaree Caldwell (Oregon), Yahya Black (Iowa), JJ Pegues (Ole Miss), and Jared Harrison-Hunte (SMU). Quarterback Kyle McCord (Syracuse), and cornerback Justin Walley (Minnesota) rounded out the flow of non-local rookie visitors to the Steelers facility. Here’s a breakdown of the first and second-round prospects the Steelers have deemed important enough to bring in for visits.

TreVeyon Henderson: HB, Ohio State - April 15

Henderson was a first-team All-American as a freshman with the Buckeyes, however injury-riddle sophomore and junior seasons led to a timeshare in the backfield. Henderson is considered a Day 2 pick, but likely the second Buckeyes running back taken. Last year, Henderson rushed for over 1,000 yards, 10 touchdowns, and averaged 7.1 yards per carry as a tandem sharing touches with transfer Quinshon Judkins.

Shemar Stewart: DE/OLB, Texas A&M - April 11

Oh my god, the Steelers really are shopping T.J. Watt! Ok maybe not, but Stewart visiting at a time when extension negotiations have hit an impasse should be concerning. Stewart is projected off the board in the early first Stewart is a physical specimen whose 10.0 Relative Athletic Score grades him as the most athletic defensive end among the 2,000-plus tested since 1987. However, his 4 1/2 sacks in three seasons tell a different story. Stop hyperventilating and don’t read into this too much.

Shedeur Sanders: QB, Colorado - April 10

Shedeur Sanders and Aaron Rodgers in a hypothetical quarterback room would be the most interesting storyline to emerge from the Steelers since Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell roamed the same locker room. There are conflicting reports over Sanders’ future, but he will likely be a New York Giant. If he does fall, the Saints now look primed to snatch him up after Derek Carr’s shoulder injury. Better safe than sorry. We’ve seen quarterbacks tumble, but if Sanders is back in Pittsburgh, it’s likely as a visitor. Overall, it gives interesting teams a chance to get more in-depth.

It also can be used as a sneak peek into who they’re valuing in the early rounds. There is the occasional smokescreen, but due diligence is too important for teams to waste too much of their time committed to draft deception.

Derrick Harmon: DT, Oregon - April 9

Keep an eye out for Harmon. Considering defensive tackle is considered a high priority for the Steelers, the 6-foot-5, 350-pound Harmon is high on the Steelers’ board. If their quarterback of choice isn’t available, Harmon is the next-best option. He’s a splash-play-worthy interior lineman who can penetrate and pressure quarterbacks on passing downs.

Omarion Hampton: RB, North Carolina - April 9

Running may be considered a luxury rather than a necessity, but Hampton has been mocked to the Steelers in multiple mock drafts. Hampton has’t capture your attention as easily as Ashton Jeanty but he’s the second-best in this draft behind the Heisman finalist. Hampton led the ACC in rushing two years in a row and possesses the size at 220 pounds to punish tacklers at the next level.

Trey Amos: CB, Ole Miss - April 8

Amos, a first-team All-SEC corner, logged 50 tackles, 12 pass deflections and three interceptions during his rookie year. Currently mocked as a late first or second-round pick, Amos was a transfer from Alabama whose tape and combine both reinforced his readiness. He’s not as popular on the tongues of casual fans as Jahdae Barron or Travis Hunter, but he’s potentially the ideal understudy for 34-year-old Darius Slay Jr.

Jaxson Dart: QB, Ole Miss: April 4

Dart is the quarterback most likely to fall to Pittsburgh. Dart’s tools are fascinating and his production was elite the last three years with Ole Miss. In that span, he established program records in passing yards, and rushing yards by a quarterback. If he's available at 21, the Steelers are widely expected to scoop him off the board.

Jaylin Noel: WR Iowa State: April 4

Don't confuse Iowa State receiver Jaylin Noel with Iowa State receiver Jayden Higgins.The differences are vast. Both are projected as second-day picks. However, Noel is a much smaller slot receiver with a penchant for making splashy catches downfield. Noel has been clocked at 4.39 in the 40 and measures in at 5-foot-10. Noel is a much more likely pick for Pittsburgh if they didn’t have last year’s third round pick Roman Wilson and Calvin Johnson in the stables already.

Nick Emmanwori: S, South Carolina - April 4

Emmanwori's blend of size, speed and instincts is an enticing brew. The 6-3 South Carolina safety ran a 4.38 40, posted a 43-inch vert and weighed 227 pounds. His versatility could be special in the right system. Emmanwori is projected as a late first rounder which would make him available to the Steelers if they decided to throw their needs at defensive tackle and quarterback aside. A big nickel formation consisting of Minkah Fitpatrick, DeShon Elliott and Emmanwori would be an antidote targeting the Ravens’ two-tight end base offense.

Matthew Golden: WR, Texas - April 3

Golden's 4.29 40 makes him an exciting prospect, but the Steelers are likely out of the Golden ticket raffle since trading for DK Metcalf to align as their outside receiver opposite George Pickens.

Kaleb Johnson: RB, Iowa - April 3

After Hampton shuffles off the board in the first 40 picks, Johnson is a potential workhorse Arthur Smith is looking for. He could go in the second round, but the Steelers are betting that he sticks his landing somewhere in the third round.

Azereye-h Thomas: CB, Florida State - April 3

The 6-foot-1 corner has a great wingspan which makes him excellent at jamming receivers at the line.Opposite Joey Porter Jr., that combo of corners would not give opposing receivers a moment of rest.

Darius Alexander: DT, Toledo - TBD

It’s a deep draft for defensive linemen. But Alexander has been on the Steelers radar since the Senior Bowl when he spoke with Mike Tomlin. Alexander has recorded 76 tackles, 13 for a loss and 7.5 sacks in the last two seasons as a 6-foot-4, 305 pound run-stuffing defensive lineman.

Jayden Higgins: WR, Iowa State - March 17

This season, Higgins spent 70 percent of his snaps outside the numbers and led the Big 12 in contested catches made. At the combine, Higgins measured in at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds and earned comps to Drake London and Nico Collins. Metcalf’s acquisition made it likely Higgins never wears a Steelers uni unless George Pickens is traded before or during the draft.

Tyler Shough: QB, Louisville - March 6

The Steelers raised eyebrows by bringing in the 25-year-old Shough as one of their first prospect visits. Scouts have raved about the 6-foot-5, 224-pound Shough’s tools. He’s been around the block transferring from Oregon to Texas Tech and then Louisville, but he can throw rockets with ease. More importantly, he’s expected to be available in the late second or early third, which makes him obtainable for the Steelers if they pass on a quarterback in round one. Notably absent as a Steelers visit is Alabama’s erratic quarterback Jalen Milroe.