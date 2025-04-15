Every Game 1 ticket price for the first round of the NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are just days away, ushering in the league’s most electric time of the year. It all tips off tomorrow with the play-in tournament — and whether you're watching from the couch, a packed bar, or inside the arena, the hype is everywhere.

But for those ready to witness the action live, one question stands out: how much is it going to cost?

NBA Playoffs: Game 1 ticket P=prices

Team Series Game 1 Buy-In Ticket Cleveland Cavaliers vs. TBD $46 Boston Celtics vs. TBD $117 New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons $382 Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks $52 Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks $36 Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls $63 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. TBD $94 Houston Rockets vs. TBD $80 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves $287 Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers $101 Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies $154 Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks $72

To no one’s surprise, the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are leading the charge when it comes to playoff ticket prices. A seat in the building for either team’s first postseason home game will set fans back a minimum of $250. Their devoted fan bases — and high-profile rosters — are driving demand sky-high.

The Golden State Warriors, currently in the play-in, are the only team in that round with a floor price of at least $100. Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, the Orlando Magic have the cheapest entry price for a play-in game, as they gear up to face the Atlanta Hawks for a shot at the seventh seed in the East.

If you’re looking for the most affordable ticket to a Game One in the actual playoff bracket, head to Cleveland. Despite the Cavaliers finishing with over 60 wins and locking up the No. 1 seed in the East, their opening-round tickets are the cheapest among all playoff teams. A win for local fans, who might get to witness history on a budget.

Although some playoff ticket prices may be out of reach for many fans, there could be changes on the horizon. The U.S. government is aiming to address skyrocketing costs, as former President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order targeting price-gouging in live entertainment — including professional sports. Whether it’s tickets to your favorite concert or an NBA playoff game, the order is expected to place tighter regulations on resale markets. Still, with overall demand rising, prices for both regular-season and postseason games are projected to climb in the coming years.

All prices are current as of April 14, 2025, per Ticketmaster — but if you’re flexible and quick, last-minute deals could pop up right before tipoff. Just be ready to pounce. This postseason is already heating up.