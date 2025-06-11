Every major NFL player not attending mandatory minicamp and why it matters

Mandatory minicamps marks the final formal practice period before training camp, and in 2025, several star players are revealing their leverage by staying away. These holdouts range from contract extension demands to trade requests, and each absence could significantly impact team prep, dynamics, and season outlooks. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of every major NFL player not attending minicamp in 2025 and the stakes behind their decisions.

1. TJ Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers

Holdout reason: Seeking long-term mega deal

T.J, Watt, a defensive player of the year in 2021 and cornerstone of Pittsburgh’s defense, skipped all three days of Steelers minicamp as he enters the final year of his four-year $112 million contract. Watt is aiming for a new deal in the $34-36 million annual range, similar to today’s top edge rushers. With daily fines up $52,381 and cumulative caps of $104,768, his absence is a high stakes negotiation move driven by elite performance and market demands.

2. Trey Hendrickson - Cincinnati Bengals

Holdout reason: Contract standoff and trade request

The Bengals sack leader, Hendrickson, also sat out, seeking a new contract and reportedly requesting a trade if one doesn’t come. Joe Burrow acknowledged the holdout is a distraction — though the Bengals still have over $30 million in cap space. With 17.5 sacks last year, Hendrickson is using significant leverage as one of the top ends in 2024.

3. Terry McLaurin - Washington Commanders

Holdout reason: Extension negotiations

Two-time Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin skipped the entire minicamp — OTAs included — and is now pushing for an extension amid 1,000 yards seasons and 13 touchdowns in 2024. With his current $25.5 million cap hit for 2025, McLaurin reportedly wants a new three-year deal in the $90-100 million range, eyeing financial parity with peers like D.K. Metcalf.

4. Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

Holdout reason: Trade demand

Seven-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey is also missing minicamp after Miami accepted his trade request. The Dolphins granted him a formal excused absence while no deal has materialized. With a $16.6 million cap hit and frustration over the team’s direction, Ramsey is clearly signaling he won’t play in Miami beyond 2025.

5. Jonnu Smith - Miami Dolphins

Holdout reason: Seeking a better contract

Jonnu Smith is another Dolphins in sit-out mode. Coming off a career year (111 targets, 88 catches, 884 yards and 8 TDs). Smith is entering the final year of his contract and reportedly exploring trade options. The holdout signals he expects pay befitting his production, especially as Miami’s tight end market evolves.

There are patterns in these NFL holdouts

McLaurin, Smith, Ramsey, Watt and Hendrickson share a common theme: leverage. Each player is in a contract year or has expressed discontent — using the mandatory minicamp as a negotiation area. This wave highlights how positional production now equals market value. Whether wide receiver, tight end or edger rusher, top tier players are no longer “hopeful” about their next deals — they’re demanding.

How these holdouts impact NFL teams

Preparation halted: Mandatory minicamp is where teams install base scheme, install special team segments and build chemistry throughout the team. Missing stars disrupts continuity in position groups, especially in situational drills.

Delay in installs: Without cornerstones like Watt or Hendrickson, defensive playbooks remain shelved, affecting game-planning lead ups.

Compromised depth: Backup players often see more reps — beneficial short term but at a cost to the veteran players timing and readiness.

Public Narrative: Holdout drama gets fans and social media teams like us talking about when they will return and such. The team often avert fines to keep the negotiation good will. Even so, the optics suggest that there is obvious tension behind closed doors.

What comes Next?

TJ Watt: The Steelers need to decide whether to extend before camp or face losing their defensive cornerstone early on.

Trey Hendrickson: The Bengals could opt to negotiate, extend, or trade him before camp as his absence gets more of a distraction.

Terry McLaurin: The Commanders may just bite on the bone and offer near DK Metcalf money to solidify their WR core around superstar QB Jayden Daniel’s — especially since they traded for Deebo Samuel.

Jalen Ramsey: His trade could take place any day now, as we all are waiting for the notification that Ramsey has been traded. Teams like the Rams, Cowboys and Commanders have reportedly shown interest, and Miami is prepared to move on.

Jonnu Smith: A trade or new deal seems likely, particularly given his Pro Bowl level output and strong ties to Dolphin insider Arthur Smith-optimized system.

Mandatory minicampos aren’t nearly as glamorous as training camp is, but in 2025 they’re proving crucial battlegrounds for contract leverage and team control.

From TJ Watt, to Terry McLaurin, and Jalen Ramsey to Trey Hendrickson, stars are dialing up their demands — letting absence speak as loudly as on-field dominance. As training camp looms, watch to see which deals lock down and which players coast into the season on holdout momentum.

One thing’s certain: the offseason’s most important headlines are being written not by who lines up — but by who doesn’t.