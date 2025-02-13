Every NBA 3-Point Contest participant in 2025: Damian Lillard looks to three-peat against a loaded field
One of the highlights (and arguably the highlight for diehard fans) of the NBA's All-Star Saturday night is the 3-point contest. Introduced in 1986 as a companion to the dunk contest, the 3-point contest has gained more prestige over the years as many of the game's elite shooters have opted to participate to demonstrate that they are the best marksmen in the league.
History is on the line at Chase Center as Damian Lillard, who has won the last two three-point contests as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks, is bidding for his third straight title in the event. Lillard would join Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players to three-peat in the event while also tying their overall record of three titles in the process.
2025 NBA 3-Point Contest Participants
Jalen Brunson, PG, New York Knicks
After being named a starter for the East in the All-Star voting for the first time, Brunson is back in the 3-point contest for a second straight year. Brunson has been a strong outside shooter for the Knicks, knocking down 39.7 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Cade Cunningham, PG, Detroit Pistons
One of the NBA's best surprises this season for a resurgent Pistons team, Cunningham (who was the top overall pick in the 2021 draft) is celebrating his first All-Star appearance by participating in the 3-point contest. While known as more of a playmaker than a true marksman, Cunningham has knocked down 35.1 percent of his 3-point attempts on the year.
Darius Garland, PG, Cleveland Cavaliers
The team with the best record in the Eastern Conference is represented as Garland represents a real threat to Lillard's quest to three-peat. Garland has knocked down 43.1 percent of his 3-point attempts this season and is hitting the break hot from beyond the arc, knocking down 44.6 percent of his triples over Cleveland's last 10 games.
Tyler Herro, PG, Miami Heat
The Heat's top marksman from deep, Herro is back in the 3-point contest for a second time after participating in the 2023 shootout. Herro has matched his career average from deep this season, knocking down 38.5 percent of his 3-point attempts for Miami.
Buddy Hield, SG, Golden State Warriors
The hometown Warriors will send a dangerous shooter to the event as Hield, the 2020 champion, is back for a third time to try and claim his second crown. Hield, who is knocking down 36.7 percent of his 3-point attempts this season, is a dangerous threat for Lillard due to his experience and ability to get hot on a dime.
Cameron Johnson, SF, Brooklyn Nets
The tallest player in this year's event at 6-foot-8, Johnson will be Brooklyn's lone representative in All Star Weekend. A first-time invitee to the contest, Johnson is hitting 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts and should be playing with an easier mind now that the trade deadline has come and gone.
Damian Lillard, PG, Milwaukee Bucks
Lillard's bid for history will be the main storyline of Saturday night's 3-point contest. Milwaukee's turnaround from a slow start to the season has been due in large part to strong outside shooting from Lillard, who has made 38.2 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Norman Powell, SG, Los Angeles Clippers
Powell rounds out the field for the Clippers and has been on a heater from deep all season long. Los Angeles has seen Powell knock down 42.6 percent of his triple tries, a three percentage point increase over his career mark in that department.
When is the 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest?
The 2025 Starry 3-Point Contest is set to be the second event of the night after the Kia Skills Challenge. Coverage beings at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on both TNT and TruTV.
Where is the 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest?
The contest, along with the rest of the All-Star weekend festivities, will take place in San Francisco at Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors.