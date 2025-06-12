Every NFC North team’s most pleasant surprise in minicamp so far

Minicamp is often the first real opportunity to see which players are standing out — not just the stars, but the under-the-radar names making early noise. While big names dominate headlines, it’s the unexpected contributors who can shape roster battles and spark momentum heading into training camp.

Across the NFC North, several lesser-known players have impressed early. Whether it’s a rookie outperforming expectations, a veteran show new life or a player just having a great minicamp, these surprises could play key roles when the regular season begins.

Detroit Lions

Detroit skipped mandatory minicamp in favor of jumping straight into early training camp-prep ahead of their Hall of Fame game. Still, rookie minicamp showcased a trio worth watching:

Issac TeSlaa caught attention in rookie workouts with his elite athleticism, sudden burst, and strong contested-catch ability. Beyond catching passes, he aggressively stepped into run-blocking — a nod to the Lions’ physical offensive philosophy.

Tyleik Williams, the first round defensive tackle, impressed with his explosiveness at the point of attack — a key piece for Detroit’s run stuffing blueprint in 2025.

Ahmed Hassanein, a sixth-round defensive end, was described as a “force of nature” for his relentless motor and explosive instincts in line drills.

These performances have given Dan Campbell’s staff early optimism that their offseason investments may pay immediate dividends as teams enter Week 1.

Chicago Bears

Under rookie head coach Ben Johnson, Chicago’s minicamps blended high energy with building fundamentals. Four talented players popped up as surprise performers so far into mini camp:

Dominique Robinson has shown speed to power off the edge and has consistent counter-moves; Ben Johnson praised his situational burst

Ruben Hyppolite II, is a linebacker with blazing 40-time speed, acclimating rapidly to Denver Allen’s defense and earning special teams snaps.

Joel Wilson, an undrafted tight end, earned Johnson’s attention with contested catches and a standout sideline grab during minicamp

Kyle Monangai, a running back picked in the seventh-round, Showed explosive quickness and attention to detail, rising as a potential third-down or return back

Their offensive line upgrades (Thuney, Jackson and Dalman) have also gelled under Johnson’s “spring should be hard” mantra, creating a chemistry for this offensive line.

Green Bay Packers

Packers minicamp has been bolstered by:

Mecole Hardman, who signed in March and made immediate waves — leaping for a spectacular one-handed touchdown in two minute drills and blazing a 75-yard deep catch from Jordan Love.

Bo Melton, a wide receiver, also showed up at cornerback during drills — an unusual but creative two-way split that reflects depth and innovation following the departure of veteran CB Jaire Alexander. Looks like the Packers are looking to find their own Travis Hunter on their roster.

Meanwhile, rookies like Anthony Belton, Barryn Sorrell and Matthew Golden are disrupting depth charts, signaling a youth powered approach from GM Gutekunst.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota’s rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp have been a pleasant showing so far for the Vikings staff who are impressed by many of the players. Here are a few players that have stood out:

Donovan Jackson, a first-round guard from Ohio State, emerged early as a standout on the offensive line. Jackson has shown that he has strong pocket mechanics and has been commanding the O Line ever since he’s gotten to camp, which is a great thing for a rookie offensive lineman to do.

Rookie tight end Gavin Bartholomew also caught attention for his versatility — transitioning fluidly between inline blocking and contested catches. QB Max Brosmer, an UDFA, impressed with “ good revolutions and RPMs on the ball,” according to the Vikings coach staff.

Emerging themes for the NFC North

From Detroit’s power packed rookies to Green Bay’s playmakers and Minnestoa’s technical maturation, the NFC North is shaping through great talent. Several trends stand out:

Versatility is prized: Detroit’s TesSlaa and Green Bay’s Melton are versatile players poised to fill multiple roles.

Youth equals energy: Across the board, rookies are injecting competition on all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams.

Coaching influences culture: Momentum in each team’s camp mirror coaching philosophies — Campbell’s grit, Johnson’s accountability and O’Connell’s developmental precision.

Quiet progress can be powerful: Minnesota and Detroit may not be yielding flashy headlines, but early rookie growth and roster growth suggests that both teams could be in for a big year.

Minicamp isn’t merely a box to check— it’s where the foundation of a season is laid. The NFC North is seeing a distinct wave of young talent grabbing on during these early sessions. Each of these players—whether a first round pick, an undrafted free agent or a two-way experiment, they have the chance to shift offseason narratives and stake claim in a fierce division. It is all about showing off your opportunity and making the best for yourself and your team.