Every NFC West team’s biggest problem and how they could fix it

For years, the NFC West was the NFL’s model of elite competition. Dominant defenses, Super Bowl contenders and star studded rosters, but entering the 2025 seaso, the division is starting to feel like they are needing a reset.

Many familiar faces are gone: Deebo Samuel traded to the Commanders, DK Metacalf traded to the Steelers, and Geno Smith traded to the Raiders. The Rams are still figuring out how to stay competitive in the post-Aaron Darnold era. The Cardinals are loaded with young rising pieces, but their quarterback still raises questions. While there’s potential across the board, each NFC West enters 2025 with glaring weaknesses that could keep them out of the playoff picture.

Here are the biggest issues for each squad and what they can do to fix them.

San Francisco 49ers: Who’s going to step up at wide receiver?

With Deebo Samuel shipped off to Washington, DC, the San Francisco 49ers are left with a clear question: Who can take pressure off Brandon Aiyuk in the passing game?

Aiyuk is a true WR1, even though he is coming off a season-ending torn ACL, and George Kittle remains a reliable target at tight end. But outside of that? It’s unproven. Jauan Jennings is more of a tough slot guy more than a consistent WR2, and second-year player Ricky Pearsall is promising but raw. 49ers also drafted Jordan Watkins in the fourth round from Ole Miss, who could be a sleeper on their depth chart. Teams will now double Aiyuk and stack the box for running back Christian McCaffrey and dare Brock Purdy to find someone else.

This isn’t to say Kyle Shanahan can’t scheme around it, he’s done more with less but the margin for error is thinner without Deebo’s versatility. If Purdy and this offense stumbles early, it may come down to a lack of dynamic weapons.

Solution: Lean into creativity. Use Kittle and McCaffrey in more split out alignments, give Pearsall and Watkins reps early during training camp if Aiyuk is not ready yet Day 1, and don't be afraid to sign or trade for someone if the offense does not feel ready to go come Week 1. Shanahan has the scheme, but he’ll need some breakout performances to make it all jell together.

Los Angeles Rams: Cornerback depth remains a serious problem

The Los Angeles Rams surprised in 2024, making the playoffs in what was supposed to be another rebuilding year. Heading into 2025, they have a major problem in the secondary, especially at cornerback.

Ahkello Witherspoon is back, and while Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant have shown flashes, neither looks ready to be a CB1. The team also signed former first round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr, who they hope can be the standout player that he was at Mississippi State.

With a front seven that had 38 sacks in 2024, the Rams won’t be able to rely on pressure to mask coverage flaws like they did in the past. That makes this cornerback group a real liability, especially against pass-heavy offenses in and out of the division.

Solution: Trade or sign a vet. A team with playoff aspirations can’t go into the season with this cornerback room as it is. The Rams should seek out adding a veteran to their young CB room. Perhaps trading for Jalen Ramsey for a potential reunion doesn’t sound like a bad idea wink wink.

Seattle Seahawks: Offensive line may derail the rebuild

The Seattle Seahawks are in a transitional phase right now. Mike Macdonald enters his second season as head coach, and the team made a safe, low risk move by signing Sam Darnold to be their 2025 starting quarterback. Darnold is a known quantity, solid but far from elite, and he won't be able to elevate a team that doesn’t support him up front. We saw his performance in the Wild Card game against the Rams where he was sacked nine times as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings.

That’s the real issue. Is the Seahawks' offensive line more improved from their abysmal 2024 performances?

Injuiries and inconsistent play wrecked the unit in 2024 and Seattle was ranked 29th worst overall and 30th worst in pass protection by PFF. Though Seattle added guard Grey Zabel from North Dakota State in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Bryce Cabeldue from Kansas in the fifth round, there’s still no guarantee this group is good enough to protect even an average quarterback. Tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas remain question marks, and the lack of cohesion could leave Darnold running for his life all season long.

Darnold can manage a game, and Macdonald wants to build a defense-first, run-heavy identity. Without a functioning offensive line, even the most basic gameplay might struggle to get going.

Solution: Simplify. Establish the run game with Kenneth Walker, rely on quick passes and play actions. Max protect more often. Macdonald has built up the defense but now it’s on the offense to put points on the board or else it’s going to be a long season for Seahawk fans

Arizona Cardinals: Is Kyler Murray still the guy?

The Arizona Cardinals have done almost everything right this offseason. The Cardinals took Walter Nolen, the dominant defensive tackle from Ole Miss whose power and speed give Arizona an interior force they’ve lacked for years. In the second round, they doubled down on defense with Will Johnson, the shutdown corner from Michigan, who’s expected to make a big contribution immediately. The following round, the Cardinals selected another interior presence with Jordan Burch, giving them a lethal defensive tackle rotation. As you can tell, the Cardinals attacked the draft looking to improve their defense, but for all that exciting talent added on defense, Arizona’s 2025 season success still depends entirely on whether Kyler Murray can finally put it together.

After returning from injury in 2024, Murray was inconsistent, hesitant in the pocket, slower as a runner and wildly up and down as a passer. Despite having Marvin Harrison Jr, the No. 4 overall pick from 2024 and arguably the most talented receiver prospect in years, Murray couldn’t fully unlock the offense. Harrison’s rookie year had flashes of brilliance, but he was too often underutilized or missed entirely on key downs.

Now in 2025, Murray has a good supporting cast with good running back room in James Conner and Trey Benson, two great weapons in Harrison, who is looking to breakout in his second year, and Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride. There should be no excuse as to why Murray doesn’t have a career year in 2025.

Solution: Start making this offense a more balanced one, instead of run-heavy. Murray now has the best supporting cast of his career. If Murray doesn't show progress this year, Arizona may be in the quarterback market again in 2026.

Final Take on the NFC West

The NFC West is in a state of flux. Each team is somewhere between contending and rebuilding, and none is without serious flaws.

If the 49ers can find a new weapon in their offense and remain healthy across the team, they will bounce back in 2025. If the Rams can shore up their secondary, they can return to January football and make another run. If the Seahawks fix the offensive line, and Macdonald defense makes another step this season, they might surprise the division with their grit. Finally, if Murray puts it all together, the Cardinals could be the sleeper team of the NFL and be the “Commaders” of the 2025 NFL season.

One thing is obvious: the NFC West crown will go to the team that solves its biggest problem first.