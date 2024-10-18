Every one of Aaron Boone's decisions blew up in the Yankees' face in Game 3 loss
Game 3 of the 2024 ALCS is going to go down as one of the best postseason games of the 2020's. I'm sure that most everybody reading this was fortunate enough to be tuned in live for this contest between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees, but for those that weren't this fortunate, let me catch you up.
The Guardians held a two run lead in the top of the eighth inning with two outs. As Aaron Judge made his way to the plate, Stephen Vogt went to his closer, Emmanuel Clase. Judge would smash a perfectly executed 99 MPH cutter over the fence to tie the game. One batter later, Giancarlo Stanton would smash another home run to give the Yankees the lead, marking the first time in Clase's career that he allowed two home runs in one outing.
New York would add an insurance run in the top of the ninth before Jhonkensy Noel would smash a mammoth game tying home run in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game to extra innings. After a clean top of the tenth, David Fry would smash a Clay Holmes slider into the stands for a walk off home run.
Aaron Boone's decisions blew up in Yankees' face in the worst way
While the players had their fair share of moments, and this game should be remembered for the plays made by the players, the decisions by Yankees manager, Aaron Boone, didn't put the Bronx Bombers in the best position to succeed. Boone made a handful of iffy decisions, and they all seemed to come back to bite him and the Yankees in the behind.
Starting Jon Berti over Anthony Rizzo
Boone decided to play the platoon matchup in two key spots this game, opting for right-handed Jon Berti over left-handed Anthony Rizzo at first base. He also picked right-handed Jose Trevino over left-handed Austin Wells.
Berti was horrible in the game. He went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. He also grounded into a double play and flew out with Jazz Chisholm in scoring position late in the ball game. Berti made four appearances and recorded five outs. It's obvious that Boone made this choice for the analytical advantage, and Rizzo's persistent injury, but sometimes you just have to throw the numbers out the window and play your best guys.
Pulling Jose Trevino for Austin Wells
Speaking of platoon decisions, Boone went with Trevino over Wells, which many thought was a great idea given how bad Wells has played. Trevino began the game 1 for 2 with an RBI. But once Cleveland went to a righty, Boone went to Wells to gain the platoon advantage again.
Wells proceeded to strike out in both his at bats, lowering his 2024 postseason slash line to .077/.143/.077 with just two hits. Yikes.
The Yankees are in a conundrum. Yes, Wells is the better defender than Trevino, who is a liability with runners on base. But this postseason, Wells isn't hitting at all.
Putting in Clay Holmes with the game on the line
As the Yankees headed into extra innings, Boone would go to his former closer, Clay Holmes to keep the game tied and send it to the 11th. But every Yankees fan knew how this story was going to end.
After allowing a single and recording two outs, Holmes would surrender a massive walk off home run to David Fry, ending the game in a sea of fireworks and Guardians cheers.
Now, Boone could have done just about anything besides pitch Holmes in this spot. Leaving Weaver in might not have been the best decision long term, as it would have sidelined him for Game 4. But the Yankees should have gone to any other available pitcher than Holmes. He was taken out of the closer role for a reason. He can't handle to pressure that it takes anymore, especially in the postseason. And, he cost them a win and the chance to go up 3-0 in the series.