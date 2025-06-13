Fansided

Every team in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup by league

The 2025 Club World Cup kicks off this weekend. Here's the field of 32.
So, where is everybody from? That's what soccer fans will be asking this weekend when the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off this weekend. The competition will run from June 14 to July 13 in 12 venues across the United States. There are 32 teams in the field, which starts with group play then becomes a 16-team single-elimination tournament consisting of the two best finishers in each group.

FIFA Club World Cup field by league and country

Club

League

Country

Al-Hilal

Saudi Pro League

Saudi Arabia

Urawa Red Diamonds

J1 League

Japan

Al Ain

UAE Pro League

United Arab Emirates

Ulsan HD

K League 1

South Korea

Al Ahly

Egyptian Premier League

Egypt

Wydad AC

Botola

Morocco

Espérance de Tunis

Tunisian Professional League 1

Tunisia

Mamelodi Sundowns

Premiership

South Africa

Monterrey

Liga MX

Mexico

Seattle Sounders FC

MLS

United States

Pachuca

Liga MX

Mex

Los Angeles FC

MLS

United States

Palmerias

Campeonato Paulista

Brazil

Flamengo

Campeonato Paulista

Brazil

Fluminense

Campeonato Paulista

Brazil

Botafogo

Campeonato Paulista

Brazil

River Plate

Argentine Primera División

Argentina

Boca Juniors

Argentine Primera División

Argenitina

Auckland City

Northern League

Australia

Chelsea

Premier League

England

Real Madrid

La Liga

Spain

Manchester City

Premier League

England

Bayern Munich

Bundesliga

Germany

Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1

France

Inter Milan

Serie A

Italy

Porto

Premeira

Portugal

Benfica

Primeira Liga

Portugal

Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga

Germany

Juventus

Serie A

Italy

Atlético Madrid

La Liga

Spain

Red Bull Salzburg

Australian Bundesliga

Austria

Inter Miami CF

MLS

United States

How did clubs qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup?

There were a few different ways for teams; winning a confederation's Champions League any year from 2021 to 2024. Other teams, like River Plate in CONMEBOL and Bayern Munich in UEFA, qualified by being the best-ranked eligible team over that four-year stretch. As a whole, UEFA will send 12 teams, CONMEBOL will send six, CONCACAF will send five (including Inter Miami FC, won the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and will act as the host), AFC and CAF will send four each, and OFC will send one.

Which country is sending the most teams to the Club World Cup?

Brazil will be the most-represented country at the Club World Cup, sending four teams to the tournament. Each team qualified by winning the Copa Libertadores, or the CONMEBOL equivelant of the Champions League.

Right behind Brazil is the United States, which will send two teams from the West Coast, Seattle and Los Angeles FC, and one team from the East, Inter Miami FC.

Which club is favored to win the 2025 Club World Cup?

Unsurprisingly, the UEFA clubs are expected to take charge at the Club World Cup. Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City all have legit chances, and Bayern Munich isn't too far behind them.

The fanfare hasn't been overwhelming for this event — and that's a nice way of putting it — but once the action gets going, I think people will be more interested in watching the world's top clubs square off

