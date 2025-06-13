Every team in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup by league

So, where is everybody from? That's what soccer fans will be asking this weekend when the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off this weekend. The competition will run from June 14 to July 13 in 12 venues across the United States. There are 32 teams in the field, which starts with group play then becomes a 16-team single-elimination tournament consisting of the two best finishers in each group.
FIFA Club World Cup field by league and country
Club
League
Country
Al-Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Urawa Red Diamonds
J1 League
Japan
Al Ain
UAE Pro League
United Arab Emirates
Ulsan HD
K League 1
South Korea
Al Ahly
Egyptian Premier League
Egypt
Wydad AC
Botola
Morocco
Espérance de Tunis
Tunisian Professional League 1
Tunisia
Mamelodi Sundowns
Premiership
South Africa
Monterrey
Liga MX
Mexico
Seattle Sounders FC
MLS
United States
Pachuca
Liga MX
Mex
Los Angeles FC
MLS
United States
Palmerias
Campeonato Paulista
Brazil
Flamengo
Campeonato Paulista
Brazil
Fluminense
Campeonato Paulista
Brazil
Botafogo
Campeonato Paulista
Brazil
River Plate
Argentine Primera División
Argentina
Boca Juniors
Argentine Primera División
Argenitina
Auckland City
Northern League
Australia
Chelsea
Premier League
England
Real Madrid
La Liga
Spain
Manchester City
Premier League
England
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Germany
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
France
Inter Milan
Serie A
Italy
Porto
Premeira
Portugal
Benfica
Primeira Liga
Portugal
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Germany
Juventus
Serie A
Italy
Atlético Madrid
La Liga
Spain
Red Bull Salzburg
Australian Bundesliga
Austria
Inter Miami CF
MLS
United States
How did clubs qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup?
There were a few different ways for teams; winning a confederation's Champions League any year from 2021 to 2024. Other teams, like River Plate in CONMEBOL and Bayern Munich in UEFA, qualified by being the best-ranked eligible team over that four-year stretch. As a whole, UEFA will send 12 teams, CONMEBOL will send six, CONCACAF will send five (including Inter Miami FC, won the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and will act as the host), AFC and CAF will send four each, and OFC will send one.
Which country is sending the most teams to the Club World Cup?
Brazil will be the most-represented country at the Club World Cup, sending four teams to the tournament. Each team qualified by winning the Copa Libertadores, or the CONMEBOL equivelant of the Champions League.
Right behind Brazil is the United States, which will send two teams from the West Coast, Seattle and Los Angeles FC, and one team from the East, Inter Miami FC.
Which club is favored to win the 2025 Club World Cup?
Unsurprisingly, the UEFA clubs are expected to take charge at the Club World Cup. Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City all have legit chances, and Bayern Munich isn't too far behind them.
The fanfare hasn't been overwhelming for this event — and that's a nice way of putting it — but once the action gets going, I think people will be more interested in watching the world's top clubs square off