Every team in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup by league

So, where is everybody from? That's what soccer fans will be asking this weekend when the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off this weekend. The competition will run from June 14 to July 13 in 12 venues across the United States. There are 32 teams in the field, which starts with group play then becomes a 16-team single-elimination tournament consisting of the two best finishers in each group.

FIFA Club World Cup field by league and country

Club League Country Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Saudi Arabia Urawa Red Diamonds J1 League Japan Al Ain UAE Pro League United Arab Emirates Ulsan HD K League 1 South Korea Al Ahly Egyptian Premier League Egypt Wydad AC Botola Morocco Espérance de Tunis Tunisian Professional League 1 Tunisia Mamelodi Sundowns Premiership South Africa Monterrey Liga MX Mexico Seattle Sounders FC MLS United States Pachuca Liga MX Mex Los Angeles FC MLS United States Palmerias Campeonato Paulista Brazil Flamengo Campeonato Paulista Brazil Fluminense Campeonato Paulista Brazil Botafogo Campeonato Paulista Brazil River Plate Argentine Primera División Argentina Boca Juniors Argentine Primera División Argenitina Auckland City Northern League Australia Chelsea Premier League England Real Madrid La Liga Spain Manchester City Premier League England Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France Inter Milan Serie A Italy Porto Premeira Portugal Benfica Primeira Liga Portugal Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Germany Juventus Serie A Italy Atlético Madrid La Liga Spain Red Bull Salzburg Australian Bundesliga Austria Inter Miami CF MLS United States

How did clubs qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup?

There were a few different ways for teams; winning a confederation's Champions League any year from 2021 to 2024. Other teams, like River Plate in CONMEBOL and Bayern Munich in UEFA, qualified by being the best-ranked eligible team over that four-year stretch. As a whole, UEFA will send 12 teams, CONMEBOL will send six, CONCACAF will send five (including Inter Miami FC, won the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and will act as the host), AFC and CAF will send four each, and OFC will send one.

Which country is sending the most teams to the Club World Cup?

Brazil will be the most-represented country at the Club World Cup, sending four teams to the tournament. Each team qualified by winning the Copa Libertadores, or the CONMEBOL equivelant of the Champions League.

Right behind Brazil is the United States, which will send two teams from the West Coast, Seattle and Los Angeles FC, and one team from the East, Inter Miami FC.

Which club is favored to win the 2025 Club World Cup?

Unsurprisingly, the UEFA clubs are expected to take charge at the Club World Cup. Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City all have legit chances, and Bayern Munich isn't too far behind them.

The fanfare hasn't been overwhelming for this event — and that's a nice way of putting it — but once the action gets going, I think people will be more interested in watching the world's top clubs square off