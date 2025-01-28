Every team that has never played in the NHL Winter Classic and future matchup predictions
By Haley Taylor
The Winter Classic has cemented as a mainstay for every NHL season. Normally played on or around New Year's Day, the Winter Classic is an outdoor event at a baseball or football stadium in a city with a resident NHL team. It is one of the three outdoor series that the NHL holds, along with the NHL Heritage Series and the NHL Stadium Series.
Since 2008, 16 teams have participated in the Winter Classic. Only two NHL seasons did not have a Winter Classic held - in 2013, it was canceled due to the 2014 lockout, and in 2021, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, the St. Louis Blues took on and defeated a Connor Bedard-led Chicago Blackhawks team 6-2 on Dec. 31, 2024. The game was held at Wrigley Field, home to the Chicago Cubs. The Blackhawks have the most Winter Classic appearances out of all 32 teams.
It was recently announced that the Florida Panthers, making their Winter Classic debut, will play the New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Jan. 1, 2026.
Every team that has or hasn't played in the NHL Winter Classic
Here is every team that has appeared in a Winter Classic Game
Teams
Appearances
Last
Chicago Blackhawks
5
2025
Boston Bruins
4
2023
St. Louis Blues
3
2025
Pittsburgh Penguins
3
2023
New York Rangers
2
2018
Washington Capitals
2
2015
Detroit Red Wings
2
2014
Buffalo Sabres
2
2018
Philadelphia Flyers
2
2012
Dallas Stars
1
2020
Montreal Canadiens
1
2016
Toronto Maple Leafs
1
2014
Seattle Kraken
1
2024
Minnesota Wild
1
2022
Nashville Predators
1
2020
Vegas Golden Knights
1
2024
Florida Panthers
1
2026
The Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Utah Hockey Club, Vancouver Canucks, and Winnipeg Jets have all not participated in a Winter Classic game. With so many teams still on the docket, the limit for new matchup is endless and could help revive an idea that has become a bit mundane.
Here are some ideas for future Winter Classic matchups
Predicting future NHL Winter Classic matchups
Detriot Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators
Both teams have been on a similar trajectory as they try to make the playoffs. As Atlantic Division rivals, each point matters in their conquest to taking the next step. A Winter Classic between these two teams would be a battle of the rebuilds. And though an outdoor game in Canada is normally a hallmark for the Heritage Series, Ontario is home to several outdoor stadiums.
Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings (again)
It seems like a no-brainer geography wise. Crypto.com Arena, where the Kings play, and Honda Center is only 45 minutes from each other. These two teams already matched up with each other for an outdoor game back in 2014, though it was not for the Winter Classic. The real appeal for the game would be going back to Dodger Stadium, which made for an interesting viewing experience the first time around.
New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins
The Rangers and Bruins are another set of teams that mirror each other in several ways, especially in the 2024-2025 season. Despite both teams limboing between being too good to tank but titering amongst the "mushy middle", they still remain to be two of the bigger American markets. An Original Six matchup at MetLife Stadium is bound to bring some buzz.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs New Jersey Devils
One thing that will always work is a game between two good teams. The Leafs and Devils now have a shared history through current Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe. With each club characterized by their skilled forwards, this matchup could mean high octane matchup.
Utah Hockey Club vs Colorado Avalanche
It only seems fair that Utah would eventually get their chance for an outdoor game, especially since they never did as the Arizona Coyotes. Between all three outdoor events, and with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers getting outdoor games in the future, every team has been in an outdoor match except for Utah. The Winter Classic is meant to be a spectacle so having a newly relocated team in it makes sense. A meet-up between a star-riddled Colorado Avalanche team is a possibility, but the NHL could also select another team that has not been in a Winter Classic game like the Canucks or Islanders.