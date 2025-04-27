Every team's best pick in the 2025 NFL Draft: Cam Ward, Abdul Carter earn high marks

The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone and the time for hot takes on each team's work has arrived. While there will be plenty of debate over some of the controversial Day 1 selections and Shedeur Sanders' unprecedented fall, there's no question that all 32 teams got better over the past three days.

Which pick was the best for each team and has the best chance to make a huge impact on their respective franchises? Read on to find out as we go through all 32 teams in alphabetical order, beginning with the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Defense was a big need for the Cardinals, who took defensive tackle Walter Nolen with the 15th overall pick, but snagging Michigan's Will Johnson in the second round was very impressive work. Medical concerns dinged Johnson's stock but landing an elite corner prospect who can start from the jump and was a projected Top 10 pick prior to the season is excellent for Arizona.

Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The Falcons had just five total picks after making a big move to get back into the first round to land James Pearce Jr, but taking advantage of a slight slide from Walker was huge. Georgia's defense has been a factory for producing quality NFL players and Walker has the versatility to both rush the passer and drop into coverage, making him a plug-and-play guy.

Baltimore Ravens - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

NFL teams don't put a ton of value on the safety position but the Ravens aren't one of them, making Starks their first-round pick just a few years after snagging Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton in the teens. Hamilton has emerged as a jack of all trades for Baltimore and Starks has a similar skill set, giving defensive coordinator Zach Orr a lot of chess pieces to play with in order to confuse opposing offenses.

Buffalo Bills - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

After running the fastest 40-yard time at the combine (4.28 seconds), Hairston promises to offer some elite size and speed in man coverage. Buffalo, knowing the gauntlet of quarterbacks they have to navigate in the AFC, did good work to take him at No. 30 as a potential starter in the secondary as part of a run that saw their first four picks go to the defensive side of the ball.

Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

While it's true that Carolina's defense was historically bad in 2024, they also have a duty to give Bryce Young the best chance to succeed in the NFL. Adding a big target in McMillan, who Young pounded the table for in the pre-draft process, gives the Panthers the best pure receiver in the draft (excluding Travis Hunter's two-way potential).

Chicago Bears - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Chicago's first three picks went to the offensive side of the ball to help develop Caleb Williams but the best of the bunch is Burden III, a lightning-fast receiver out of Missouri. Burden can take the top off of defenses and fits nicely with D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze to give Williams an elite trio of pass catchers on the outside.

Cincinnati Bengals - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

While the college production wasn't always there for Stewart, his elite physical traits and strong college tape indicate he can be a factor as a pass rusher in the NFL. With the Trey Hendrickson situation still lingering, Stewart gives Cincinnati a big insurance policy on the edge and can pair with Hendrickson to get after opposing passers.

Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Browns' entire draft process was solid, including snagging excellent value with Sanders in Round 5 and picking up an extra first-round pick next year in the trade with Jacksonville, but don't sleep on their first-round pick in Graham. One of the best defensive linemen in the draft, Graham will be a terror lining up next to Myles Garrett on Cleveland's defensive line.

Dallas Cowboys - Donovan Ezeiraku, EDGE, Boston College

Tyler Booker was a bit of a reach at No. 12 but Dallas made up for it with excellent value in Round 2 with Boston College's Ezeiraku. With Micah Parsons on the opposite side, Ezeiraku has a chance to win one-on-one matchups and help fill the role left behind by DeMarcus Lawrence after he signed with Seattle.

Denver Broncos - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Broncos had been linked to offense throughout the pre-draft process but filled a big need with Barron, who should start opposite Pat Surtain II at corner. Barron played all over the secondary for the Longhorns, offering versatility for Denver to figure out his best fit if it isn't on the outside.

Detroit Lions - Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

Right guard has been an open hole for Detroit since Kevin Zeitler left in free agency and Ratledge was the perfect choice to fill it. Ratledge has been battle-tested as a four-year starter for Georgia and possesses the necessary mean streak to fit right into the culture Dan Campbell has built with the Lions.

Green Bay Packers - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Packers' fans at the draft rejoiced as Green Bay snapped a two-decade drought by taking Golden in the first round on Thursday night. While the Packers have a lot of capable pass catchers on their roster, Golden's elite speed adds a dimension the receiver room was lacking and provides Jordan Love a big-play threat to offset the fact that Christian Watson misses plenty of games due to injury.

Houston Texans - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

The value play of snagging Aireontae Ersery later in Round 2 was a strong consideration for this slot but Higgins' ability to make an instant impact on the Texans' offense is massive. With Stefon Diggs gone in free agency and Tank Dell coming off a major knee injury, Higgins is a perfect fit opposite Nico Collins on the outside to help C.J. Stroud overcome his sophomore slump.

Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Indianapolis has been searching for a tight end for a decade and finally found one with Warren, the class's best prospect, who can make a huge impact as both a pass catcher and a run blocker. While Warren isn't as highly regarded as Brock Bowers was last year he has a chance to start for a decade with the Colts, who have a strong history of producing elite tight ends like Marcus Pollard and Dallas Clark dating back to the Peyton Manning days.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The debate on whether the Jaguars overpaid to get Hunter will rage for years but there's no denying that Jacksonville is walking away with the best prospect in the class. The initial plan appears to be to make Hunter a full-time receiver and have him build up his defensive responsibilities over time, which can add a big-play weapon to Trevor Lawrence's arsenal and add some serious star power to a roster that needed it.

Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Super Bowl exposed the Chiefs' big hole at left tackle and landing Simmons at the end of the first round is a big step towards filling it. A knee injury depressed Simmons' value to the point he could land in Kansas City, which gets a tackle who was mentioned in the Top 10 of mocks prior to the season that has the potential to protect Patrick Mahomes' blind side for a decade.

Los Angeles Chargers - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

No coach loves running the football more than Jim Harbaugh and adding a running back with elite speed like Hampton is a perfect fit for the Chargers' offense. Hampton also offers the ability to catch passes out of the backfield, which will help unlock more of Justin Herbert's potential.

Los Angeles Rams - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

Rams' GM Les Snead did good work securing an extra first-round pick for 2026 in a trade with the Falcons and also found value by landing Stewart in the third round. Stewart is a bit undersized by NFL standards but he has the kind of motor and pass rush skills that Los Angeles tends to value in its edge rushers, giving them a chance to develop another gem in the middle rounds.

Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

While running back may be a bit of a luxury at No. 6 overall, the Raiders got one of the most exciting players in the class with Jeanty, who was a machine for Boise State throughout his college career. New head coach Pete Carroll loves to run the football and adding a true three-down back in Jeanty will give Las Vegas a chance to be competitive in the rugged AFC West.

Miami Dolphins - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Filling the massive hole Christian Wilkins left behind with Grant, a 6-foot-4 defensive tackle weighing in at 331 pounds, was good work at No. 13. Grant will immediately help Miami improve against the run and the Dolphins have to like their chances of utilizing his unique physical traits to develop some pass rushing chops as well.

Minnesota Vikings - Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

The Vikings didn't have a chance to do much with only four total picks but snagging a lineman with the ability to contribute at multiple positions made sense with Jackson. The initial plan appears to be to utilize Jackson at left guard but he has the versatility to kick outside to tackle if Christian Darrisaw has more injury issues in 2025.

New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The debate over arm size is a bit silly, as any look at Campbell's tape at LSU showcased a player who can be an elite offensive tackle in the NFL. Mike Vrabel's first pick as the Patriots' new head coach is a smart one as New England's offensive line was a sieve in 2024 and the quickest way to return to relevance is making sure franchise quarterback Drake Maye stays upright.

New Orleans Saints - Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Derek Carr's shoulder injury created a big hole under center for New Orleans and grabbing Shough, one of the oldest prospects in the class at 25, gives the Saints a pro-ready option who can start right away for new head coach Kellen Moore. Although Shough doesn't have the type of upside a guy like Jalen Milroe may have, he has a very high floor and gives New Orleans a chance to find a short-term fix under center.

New York Giants - Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

The Giants need a lot of help everywhere and GM Joe Schoen was smart not to look a gift horse in the mouth when Carter slid to them at No. 3. The draft's best pure pass rusher, Carter can join Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux to give New York a fearless pass rush in a rugged NFC East.

New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The first draft for the new regime in Florham Park focused on substance over style, which is perfectly encapsulated by the pick of Membou at No. 7 overall. Membou will slide right into the open hole the Jets have at right tackle and give the group a chance to be a Top 5 unit in the league with all of its starters under the age of 30.

Philadelphia Eagles - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Another organization content to zag where other teams zig, the Eagles once again land elite value at a non-premium position with the pick of Campbell at the end of Round 1. Campbell was the class's best off-ball linebacker and will be a valuable playmaker in Vic Fangio's defense, which lost some key pieces this offseason due to salary cap concerns.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

A lot of teams were high on Johnson throughout the pre-draft process and the fact the Steelers were able to land him in Round 3 was excellent value. While Johnson won't do much to help Pittsburgh's gaping hole at quarterback (one that appears likely to be filled by a certain ayahuasca enthusiast eventually), he will help fill the void left by Najee Harris' departure in free agency and team with Jaylen Warren to give Pittsburgh an excellent running game.

Seattle Seahawks - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald comes from the Baltimore coaching tree and pulled a Ravens-like move by moving up early in Day 2 to land Emmanwori, arguably the top safety in the class thanks to a collection of physical skills that make him a unicorn at the position. Emmanwori should start right away for Seattle and could be a key component to forming the next generation of the Legion Of Boom.

San Francisco 49ers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

With Robert Saleh back in the fold as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, an emphasis on the defensive line was expected. Williams demonstrated elite power moves at Georgia and should be a Day 1 starter opposite Nick Bosa in San Francisco's front four.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Todd Bowles needed help in his secondary and snagged excellent value with Morrison, who had a chance to be a first-round pick if he hadn't torn his ACL during the 2024 season. Morrison is scheme-versatile and should adapt quickly to life in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Tennessee has been searching for a franchise quarterback for a long time and may have finally found one with Ward, who has an incredible story after beginning his collegiate career at Incarnate Word and working his way up to being a dominant player for Miami last season. Ward still has some developmental work to do but he has all the tools necessary to be a top-flight quarterback in the future.

Washington Commanders - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

The Commanders had just five picks to work with in the draft after various trades but did good work to land a potential starting corner on Day 2 in Amos, whose press-man style aligns nicely with Dan Quinn's defensive scheme. Amos should immediately start opposite Marshon Lattimore on the outside and allow Washington to move Mike Sainristil to the slot, which should be a better fit for him and add excellent depth to their secondary.