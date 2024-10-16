Every Vikings player ranked on the NFL stat leaderboards heading into Week 7
By Luke Norris
It's hard to believe that anyone predicted the Minnesota Vikings would be one of only two remaining undefeated teams after the first third of the 2024 NFL season, especially given the overall difficulty of their schedule in the opening weeks.
The other remaining unbeaten, of course, is the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, which obviously would have been much more believable because, well, they're the two-time defending Super Bowl champs.
But perhaps this 5-0 start from Minnesota has been so entertaining because nobody saw it coming, maybe not even the Vikings themselves. And what's been so beautiful about it is that it's been a complete team effort, as the offense, defense and special teams have all played a part in this winning streak, which the Vikes will look to continue this Sunday with a tough test against the Detroit Lions.
Offensively, Minnesota ranks sixth in scoring, averaging 27.8 points per game. Defensively, the Vikings have allowed just 15.2 points per game, the third-fewest in the league. Throw in the fact that rookie kicker Will Reichard hasn't missed a single kick all season, and you've got a nice recipe for winning football games.
As this has been such an outstanding overall team effort, Minnesota hasn't had to rely on one guy to carry the load, which is the case for a few teams at times. So, it isn't surprising that not a single Viking leads the league in any major statistical category. Well, that's not entirely true.
Andrew Van Ginkel is the only player with two pick-sixes, and the 97-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold to Justin Jefferson in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers stands as the longest pass and the longest reception in the NFL this year. But those aren't really major categories, are they?
While the Vikings don't have a No. 1 guy on the big leaderboards, they do have several top-five and top-10 entries. Let's take a look at where some of the team leaders rank.
Sam Darnold: 4th in touchdown passes
Through his first five games, Darnold has been better than anyone could have expected, completing 63.5% of his passes for 1,111 yards with 11 touchdowns against four interceptions.
While he only ranks 21st in passing yardage, both overall and averaged out (222.2), he ranks fourth among all quarterbacks with his 11 touchdown passes, trailing only Baker Mayfield (15), Joe Burrow (12) and Jordan Love (12). Darnold is also in the top 10 in passer rating, ranking seventh at 103.4.
Justin Jefferson: 5th in receiving yards per game and tied for 6th in receiving touchdowns
Many were wondering how Justin Jefferson would fare without Kirk Cousins, but the three-time Pro Bowler has adjusted to Darnold just fine and is well on his way to a fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season.
During the Vikings' undefeated start, the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver has caught 26 passes for 450 yards with four touchdowns, finding the end zone in each of Minnesota's first four victories. Jefferson currently ranks sixth among all wideouts in total receiving yards, fifth in receiving yards per game (90.0), and is tied for sixth with his four receiving scores.
Five are tied in the top spot with five each.
Aaron Jones: 9th in total yards from scrimmage per game
Running back Aaron Jones has been a critical piece of the Vikings' offense thus far, which is perhaps why it sputtered a bit when he left Minnesota's Week 5 win over the New York Jets with a hip injury.
Despite leaving his fifth game very early, Jones has amassed 517 total yards from scrimmage thus far, 350 on 71 carries as a rusher and another 167 on 17 receptions as a receiver, scoring a touchdown in each role.
While Jones' 350 rushing yards ranks just 15th in the league, his 517 total yards from scrimmage are good for 12th among all NFL players. Average that out, and his 103.4 yards per game ranks ninth.
Three Vikings are tied for 6th in interceptions
As Minnesota is the overall league leader in interceptions with 11, it stands to reason that several players would already have multiple picks on the year. And that is the case, as three Vikings have two each.
As mentioned, Andrew Van Ginkel has a pair, both of which he returned for touchdowns, and Camryn Bynum and Kamu Grugier-Hill each have two as well.
Only five players have more than two: Xavier McKinney (five), Kerby Joseph (four), Paulson Adebo (three), Brian Branch (three) and Donte Jackson (three). Which means these three Vikings are tied with 13 others for sixth.
Patrick Jones II: Tied for 7th in sacks
As it pertains to overall sacks, Minnesota is tied for third in the NFL with the Jets at 20.0, trailing only the New York Giants (26.0) and Denver Broncos (22.0).
The Vikings' leader in that department thus far has been Patrick Jones II, who's tied for seventh in the NFL at 5.0. But that's not all: Three players rank within the top 25, including Jonathan Greenard, who is tied for 13th with 4.0, and Van Ginkel, who is tied for 25th at 3.0.
Will Reichard is one of only three NFL kickers without a miss in 2024
Selected in the sixth round of this past spring's NFL draft with the 203rd overall pick, Alabama alum Will Reichard has been absolutely perfect as a professional thus far, making all 16 of his extra-point attempts and all nine of his field-goal tries.
Reichard is one of only three kickers without a single miss of any kind this season, the other two being Nick Folk of the Tennessee Titans and Matt Prater of the Arizona Cardinals.