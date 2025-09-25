Every WNBA player who will be playing in Unrivaled this offseason

Founded in 2023, Unrivaled is a three-on-three basketball league that plays in the WNBA offseason. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and three-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart founded it in part to make players less inclined to play overseas in the offseason.

The inaugural season began in Miami in January 2025 and, after nine weeks of play, culminated in the league's first championship, won by Rose BC on March 17, 2025.

In its first season, there were 36 players participating, spread out across six teams.

Now in 2026, there will be a total of 48 players on will be on eight Unrivaled teams, with an additional six players in a development pool.

NAPHEESA COLLIER IS UNRIVALED ✅ Presented by @ally



Catch her again in Season 2 starting Jan. 5 on TNT, truTV and Max. 📺 pic.twitter.com/ElDcRNPNdT — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) September 25, 2025

WNBA players who have committed to Unrivaled's second season

So far, 19 players have been announced for the 2025 season, including seven new players.

The returning players are:

Aaliyah Edwards, Connecticut Sun

Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

Azurá Stevens, Los Angeles Sparks

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Kate Martin, Golden State Valkyries

Lexie Hull, Indiana Fever

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Natasha Cloud, New York Liberty

Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks

Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury

The seven new Unrivaled players are:

Erica Wheeler, Seattle Storm

Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

Monique Billings, Golden State Valkyries

Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Saniya Rivers, Connecticut Sun

Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics

Veronica Burton, Golden State Valkyries

Bueckers is coming off a thrilling rookie season in the WNBA, where she won Rookie of the Year. Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron were both named All-Stars in their first WNBAA season.

Unrivaled inked an exclusive, multiyear media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in October 2024. The games, which are played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, will always air on TNT and truTV, and stream live on Max.

According to the Sports Business Journal, Unrivaled says it pays players the highest average salary in the history of women's professional sports, with the average salary around $250,000.

As it continues to grow, Unrivaled also announced in July that it signed an expanded roster of NIL athletes to participate in a massive summit that will include skill development sessions, content and merchandise shoots, group bonding activities, and more.

The roster stars Lauren Betts (UCLA), Sienna Betts (UCLA), Madison Booker (Texas), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Azzi Fudd (UConn), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Flau’jae Johnson (LSU), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina), Olivia Miles (TCU), Kiki Rice (UCLA), Sarah Strong (UConn), Syla Swords (Michigan), and JuJu Watkins (USC).