Every WNBA player who will be playing in Unrivaled this offseason

Founded in 2023, Unrivaled is a three-on-three basketball league that plays in the WNBA offseason. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and three-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart founded it in part to make players less inclined to play overseas in the offseason.
The inaugural season began in Miami in January 2025 and, after nine weeks of play, culminated in the league's first championship, won by Rose BC on March 17, 2025.
In its first season, there were 36 players participating, spread out across six teams.
Now in 2026, there will be a total of 48 players on will be on eight Unrivaled teams, with an additional six players in a development pool.
WNBA players who have committed to Unrivaled's second season
So far, 19 players have been announced for the 2025 season, including seven new players.
The returning players are:
- Aaliyah Edwards, Connecticut Sun
- Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury
- Azurá Stevens, Los Angeles Sparks
- Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
- Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks
- Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces
- Kate Martin, Golden State Valkyries
- Lexie Hull, Indiana Fever
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
- Natasha Cloud, New York Liberty
- Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks
- Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury
The seven new Unrivaled players are:
- Erica Wheeler, Seattle Storm
- Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics
- Monique Billings, Golden State Valkyries
- Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings
- Saniya Rivers, Connecticut Sun
- Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics
- Veronica Burton, Golden State Valkyries
Bueckers is coming off a thrilling rookie season in the WNBA, where she won Rookie of the Year. Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron were both named All-Stars in their first WNBAA season.
Unrivaled inked an exclusive, multiyear media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in October 2024. The games, which are played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, will always air on TNT and truTV, and stream live on Max.
According to the Sports Business Journal, Unrivaled says it pays players the highest average salary in the history of women's professional sports, with the average salary around $250,000.
As it continues to grow, Unrivaled also announced in July that it signed an expanded roster of NIL athletes to participate in a massive summit that will include skill development sessions, content and merchandise shoots, group bonding activities, and more.
The roster stars Lauren Betts (UCLA), Sienna Betts (UCLA), Madison Booker (Texas), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Azzi Fudd (UConn), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Flau’jae Johnson (LSU), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina), Olivia Miles (TCU), Kiki Rice (UCLA), Sarah Strong (UConn), Syla Swords (Michigan), and JuJu Watkins (USC).