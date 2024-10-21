Every WNBA player to win Finals MVP in league history
The New York Liberty have won their first championship in their history, behind their MVP Jonquel Jones. Here is a complete list of WNBA Finals MVP's who have cemented their legacy in basketball history.
2024: Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty
The first WNBA Finals MVP in New York history. After a slow start and an overtime finish, the Liberty and Jones finished it with 17 points and seven rebounds.
2023: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson was named the 2023 Finals MVP in a unanimous decision. She received all 67 first-place votes and averaged 23.8 points and 11.8 rebounds in the Aces return to the top.
2022: Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points in Game 4 of the 2022 WNBA Finals, but her playmaking and leadership set her apart and earned her the MVP Award in the Aces first finals win.
2021: Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky
The Sky were the sixth seed going into the playoffs, and when others counted them out, they counted the wins until they got their first finals trophy. Kahleah Copper was named the MVP amongst a cast of clutch players.
2020, 2018 : Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Breanna Stewart has won the finals MVP trophy twice, the fourth person to win it more than once. Stewie's performances in 2018 and 2020 helped the Storm to the top of the mountain.
2019: Emma Meesseman, Washington Mystics
Emma Meeseeman gave D.C. fans one of the best finals performances in recent memory. In Game 5 against the Connecticut Sun, Messeman scored 22 points off the bench, leading the team to victory and becoming the first European to win the award.
2017, 2015: Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx were a powerhouse franchise in the early 2010s, winning four titles. While the teams during that era were full of superstars, Sylvia Fowles won two MVP titles due to her grit, physicality and shooting expertise. Over her career, Fowles was also a WNBA All-Star, league MVP, and a four-time defensive player of the year.
2016: Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Candace Parker's basketball journey took her from Tennessee to Los Angeles, and despite being one of the most talented players in the league, a title was the elusive thing she couldn't catch. That was until 2016, eight years into her WNBA career when she and the Sparks battled the Lynx for their first title in 14 years. She was named MVP after averaging 17.2 points a game.
2014, 2009: Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
Taurasi is another member of the two-time club, winning the MVP award in 2009 and 2014. While her future remains in question with retirement looming overhead, Taurasi has won many awards and is the league's all-time leading scorer.
2013: Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Arguably the best player in Minnesota Lynx history, Maya Moore and "champion" are two words that perfectly match. She may have only won the MVP award once, but she was a crucial part of the Lynx's four championships. In the 2013 playoffs, Moore averaged almost 21 points with 5.3 rebounds.
2012: Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever
Tamika Catchings was in her 11th season with the Indiana Fever when she finally won a title. Her MVP trophy was a highlight in her illustrious WNBA career.
2011: Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx
Before being forever enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, Seimone Augustus was another member of the 2010-dominating Minnesota Lynx team. Augustus was a pillar of Lynx leadership and a fixture in Minnesota basketball history.
2010: Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm
A former first-overall pick by the Storm, Lauren Jackson won the finals MVP award and the league MVP award for her performance in the 2010 season. She led the finals in total rebounds (67) and led the team in points (26) the first two games of the three-game sweep.
2008: Katie Smith, Detroit Shock
Physically imposing and dominant in all senses of the word, Katie Smith is one of the best players to ever play for the Detroit Shock Franchise. She led the team to a three-game sweep over the San Antonio Silver Stars with 65 total points and 20 total rebounds. She won the last MVP trophy for the Shock before they moved the team to Tulsa.
2007: Cappie Pondexter, Phoenix Mercury
Cappie Pondexter was drafted by the Mercury in 2006, and a year later, she was helping them win their first championship. She averaged 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 5five games against the Detroit Shock.
2006: Deanna Nolan, Detroit Shock
Deanna Nolan could do it all for Detroit -- score, defend, pass, and, most importantly, show up in those big moments. Nolan led both teams in scoring in the 2006 finals with 178.
2005: Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento Monarchs
In the Monarch's only championship, they were led by Yolanda Griffith's defensive abilities in the finals. Griffith was a seven-time All-Star and a five-time All-WNBA selection.
2004: Betty Lennox, Seattle Storm
The Storm had some great players throughout the early 2000s, including Smith and Sue Bird. They were dominant on defense, which helped Betty Lennox lift their offense over the Connecticut Sun in the 2004 Finals.
2003: Ruth Riley, Detroit Shock
Ruth Riley was the first to win the MVP in the NCAA tournament final and a WNBA championship. In her first season with the Shock, she averaged 12.9 points to lead Detroit to their first championship.
2001-02: Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks
Lisa Leslie's legendary basketball career includes many accolades and moments of being called "MVP." From being a three-time league MVP and a three-time All-Star MVP, Leslie won the Finals MVP award twice in the Sparks' back-to-back run.
1997-2000: Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets
Cynthia Cooper is the only player in WNBA history to win four consecutive Finals MVP. Cooper was a part of the legendary Houston Comets that dominated the early years of the WNBA.