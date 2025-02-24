Every WNBA team’s biggest question mark entering the 2025 season

The WNBA landscape changed in a major way this offseason.

Free agency was chaotic as several household names left for other organizations, and teams traded away key pieces of their franchise. Every team did the best they could to address their issues this offseason, but no team will enter the season without a question or two about their roster.

With the 2025 regular season set to begin on May 16, here are the biggest questions each WNBA team faces.

Atlanta Dream - Will Brittney Griner return to form?

The team invested heavily in Griner this offseason after they let Tina Charles walk in free agency. With the bulk of the team's core returning, all eyes will be on Griner to take this team to the next level. If she can play like her vintage self, the Dream has a chance of pulling out a playoff series win.

Chicago Sky - How much will rookies grow in Year 2?

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso were a solid duo last year as rookies in Chicago, but still, the Sky failed to make the playoffs. The team picked up Courtney Vandersloot in free agency but has yet to re-sign Chennedy Carter, so there are a few moving pieces for the team. If these two can work on their shortcomings this offseason and be ready to carry the load for the Sky, then the future is bright.

Connecticut Sun - Can the team make Marina Mabrey happy?

After parting ways with their coach and getting rid of their entire starting lineup from a season ago, their best bench player, Marina Mabrey, requested a trade. However, the Sun denied her trade request and instead will try to build around the disgruntled star. If the team can keep Mabrey happy, there are enough pieces around her that this team can be competitive with her as the main option. If not, things may get ugly in Connecticut.

Dallas Wings - Will No. 1 pick make instant impact?

Dallas, despite losing Satou Sabally, brought in several key pieces this offseason, both in free agency and through trade. With what should be a far more talented roster than in recent seasons, the Wings have the opportunity to compete right away if they can draft a game-changer with the first overall pick. They will have several solid options, including Paige Bueckers, Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron.

Golden State Valkyries - How competitive will they be in Year 1?

It will take some time for the Valkyries to build a contender. The team is starting from scratch this season but was able to acquire several solid players through the expansion draft and landed Tiffany Hayes in free agency. If the team can be competitive in its first season, then it will entice more free agents to join the league's newest team. If they struggle to stay close in games, veteran players may steer clear.

Indiana Fever - Can Caitlin Clark adjust quickly to new faces and style?

Clark was the feel-good story of the WNBA last season, but now, as a second-year player, expectations will be heightened for the young superstar and her team. Indiana added several new faces through free agency and trade, so it may take some time for Clark to get used to her new teammates. The Fever also have a new coach, so the team's biggest question is how quickly all of the new pieces will fit together.

Las Vegas Aces - How does Jewel Loyd fit?

After trading away longtime starting guard Kelsey Plum, the Las Vegas Aces will see Jewel Loyd enter the fray this season. She is also a star in this league but will need to sacrifice some touches as she adjusts to life with A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. If she can figure out ways to contribute without messing up the team's chemistry, then the Aces should be battling for a WNBA championship again this season.

Los Angeles Sparks - Can Cameron Brink return to form?

Los Angeles re-tooled their lineup this offseason by adding Kelsey Plum, but their biggest jump will be made this season if their best players can stay healthy. Most notably, Cameron Brink should return this season, perhaps by opening day, and all eyes will be on her to grow in her sophomore season. If Brink can play to her potential alongside Plum and Rickea Jackson, this is a sneaky good team.

Minnesota Lynx - Who will they add to get over the hump?

Minnesota has been rather quiet this offseason after narrowly losing in the WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty. They re-signed Natasha Hiedeman but lost Myisha Hines-Allen and have not added any other players via free agency or trade. Perhaps they feel that adding another player could mess up the team's chemistry and they are confident in the group that they have, but they should add at least another bench piece to help out.

New York Liberty - Can they keep a chip on their shoulder?

The hardest thing about being on the mountaintop of the WNBA is that all of the teams below you are trying to drag you down. The Liberty had a chip on their shoulder the last few seasons after falling short in the playoffs but finally broke through by winning the championship in 2024. If they can stay motivated and not get complacent, this group is talented enough to run it back in 2025. But if they lose the edge that they played with last season, they may not be hoisting the trophy again.

Phoenix Mercury - Will Diana Taurasi retire?

Diana Taurasi's decision will certainly send shockwaves throughout the WNBA regardless of what she decides to do. But as far as the Mercury are concerned, they need to know if they should find a replacement for their star player. The best of the league's free agents have already signed with other teams, and Phoenix does not have a replacement option currently on the roster or a high draft pick to fill the void. What she chooses to do will affect the team's outlook dramatically this season.

Seattle Storm - How will group of new players mesh?

Seattle signaled that they are building toward the future by trading star guard Jewel Loyd this offseason, but they also added several new players in free agency. Combine those new faces with having the No. 2 pick, and the Storm have quite the adjustment period on the horizon. The big question they face is just how quickly all of these moving parts can start working together. They'll need time to build this team back up, but the hope is that it happens sooner rather than later.

Washington Mystics - Can Aaliyah Edwards make a big leap?

The Mystics did not make a peep this offseason. They did not add any free agents, and they did not trade for any new players. They lost one player to the Atlanta Dream and one in the expansion draft, and will not pick until No. 4 in the 2025 Draft. For a team that had very little success a year ago, their decision to seemingly make no improvements is puzzling. The front office must be hoping that Aaliyah Edwards will make a major leap in her second season, otherwise, it will be a long year for Washington.