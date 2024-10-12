Everything A.J. Hinch and Tarik Skubal said after brutal ALDS loss
By Lior Lampert
Lane Thomas and the Cleveland Guardians slammed the door shut on the improbable, impressive second-half run by the Detroit Tigers. What was a fun, exciting underdog story has suddenly become a thing of the past.
Detroit gave it their best shot in Game 5, trotting out their ace and presumed American League Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal. Alas, the left-hander gave up five earned runs, including what happened to the first-ever grand slam allowed of his career to Taylor.
The Guardians are headed to the ALCS for the first time since 2016. Meanwhile, "The Gritty Tigs" see their 2024 postseason run come to a screeching halt. However, Detroit can hang its hat on the club's remarkable effort and resilience to reach this point.
Speaking with reporters after the tough loss and elimination, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch expressed confidence that his squad will learn from this experience. He believes they will be motivated by their current feelings. Furthermore, Skubal also addressed the media, voicing his disappointment while not being too down on himself and giving respect to Thomas (and the Guardians).
"I have a heartbroken team for all the right reasons," Hinch stated, per Evan Woodberry of MLive Media Group. "We left everything on the field against a really good [Guardians] team. I thanked them for everything ... I'm really proud to be their manager."
Hinch added that despite being doubted by the public, the Tigers as an organization "never flinched." Moreover, he declared that Detroit getting bounced out of the playoffs earlier than they had hoped would "fuel [the group] moving forward."
From Skubal's perspective, one hanging sinker proved costly for him and the Tigers, though he credits Thomas for capitalizing on the opportunity.
"It was one pitch," Skubal said, according to ESPN. "I would love to have it back. But what a swing [by Thomas]."
Skubal admitted that his blunder will sting and stick with him for the next few days, and deservedly so, he claims. Nonetheless, it'll add to the chip on his shoulder and inspire him to continue improving.
"It'll suck, and it should suck," Skubal asserts, as reported by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. "But this is only going to make me strive to become a better version of myself. In the days in the offseason that get a little grueling ... I'll just make sure to remind myself of this feeling I have right now."