Everything Aaron Boone, Giancarlo Stanton said after Yankees take ALDS Game 3 from Royals
By Lior Lampert
New York baseball fans will remember Oct. 9, 2024, as a historically exciting day. First, the Mets advanced to the NLCS for the first time since 2015. Shortly after, the Yankees put themselves one win away from joining them in the next round of the MLB postseason.
The New York Yankees narrowly edged out the Kansas City Royals in a 3-2 ballgame, giving them a critical 2-1 series lead in the ALDS. It may not have been the prettiest performance, but it was a scrappy performance from the Bronx Bombers to prevail in a hostile road environment.
Yankees star right fielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton had his fingerprints all over the team's triumph against the Royals. On a night when his comrades struggled from the plate, the slugger was the catalyst of their offense. He generated three of their four hits and two RBIs, including this 417-foot solo bomb in the top of the eighth inning:
After the thrilling victory, Stanton and Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the media. The two were satisfied with Wednesday's result, though each emphasized that the club should keep their foot on the gas.
"We need to wrap it up tomorrow [in Game 4]," Stanton told reporters. "No wiggle room."
Despite the incredible outing, Stanton remains laser-focused on the task at hand: Winning a World Series. He knows the Yankees can't play with their food if they want to achieve their ultimate goal. So, look for him to follow up on the unforgettable outing.
Of course, the story has been about Aaron Judge's lack of success in the postseason. In this round, Judge is 1-for-11 at the plate with a .286 on-base percentage and a .377 OPS. Even with Judge's history of struggles in the postseason, Stanton still believes the 2024 AL MVP favorite will break through with a big hit.
"He's definitely going to do damage," said Stanton. "It's only a matter of time and he's had great at-bats. It'll come when we need him most."
Moreover, Boone lauded Stanton for being a "killer" and being able to lock in mentally in "big moments" like Game 3. The latter's ability to block out any external noise/pressure and elevate his play when the stakes increase is remarkable,
With ace Gerrit Cole taking the mound for the Yanks in Game 4, they have a prime chance to eliminate the Royals. And by the sound of it, Boone understands how great of an opportunity New York has:
"We always feel good when we give the ball to Gerrit [Cole]."
Stanton's heroics put the Yankees that much closer to the Fall Classic. Seeing how he and the squad respond to the emotionally stimulating contest will be fascinating. Nonetheless, having Cole to lean on Cole to get them through it makes life easier.