Everything Carlos Mendoza said after disciplined and dominant Game 5 win
The New York Mets stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers in Friday's Game 5, jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead thanks to a first-inning moonshot from Pete Alonso. That was the first of several blows delivered by a potent Mets offense en route to a 12-6 victory. Jack Flaherty, who has been Los Angeles' best (healthy) ace since the trade deadline, lasted three innings and coughed up eight runs. It doesn't get much more dominant.
Los Angeles made it interesting. Credit to rookie Andy Pages, who raked two homers for four RBIs. Mookie Betts went yard. This was almost a very different ballgame. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your loyalties), New York's pitching came through when it mattered most.
This was one of Carlos Mendoza's best games this postseason, especially relative to Dave Roberts' uniquely poor performance in the Dodgers dugout. He made the right bullpen calls and avoided catastrophe, delivering the ever-scrappy Mets to a winnable Game 6. New York is two road wins away from the biggest stage in baseball. With how this team has performed all season long, we can't rule it out.
After the win, Mendoza was effusive in his praise for a Mets team full of fight. Here are the most notable quotes from his postgame presser.
Here is what Carlos Mendoza said after the Mets' impressive Game 5 win over the Dodgers
Jack Flaherty pitched seven scoreless innings in Game 1 of the NLCS, holding the Mets to two hits during that span. In Friday's Game 5, he coughed up eight hits, four walks, and eight runs across just three frames. Many thought he should've been pulled earlier.
What changed? According to Mendoza, it was all about plate discipline.
One of the Mets' unsung heroes in Game 5 was Francisco Alvarez, who went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. It has been tough sledding for the young catcher in recent games, but he seemed to find his swing on Friday. When asked about Alvarez's long-overdue turnaround, Mendoza illuminated the thought process behind Alvarez's adjustments.
"The simpler the better." Words to live by.
As for New York's 12 runs, Mendoza does not think this is a fluke. He believes in the Mets' bats — as he should, given their track record over the last couple months.
Naturally, Mendoza was quick to praise Pete Alonso, who has come up with big hit after big hit to sustain New York's magical postseason run. His first-inning bomb set the tone and gave New York a lead it never once relinquished.
New York still has a long way to go in this series — three straight wins against such a loaded Dodgers lineup is no small task — but this was a rousing victory and a real shift in momentum. This Mets team has been fighting uphill all season. There's no reason to believe this series is anything close to over.