Everything Dave Roberts said about decision to leave in Jack Flaherty in Game 5 loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 5 of the NLCS to the New York Mets on Friday with a key decision by manager Dave Roberts playing a large role in the outcome. After the game, he had some ‘splainin' to do.
Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty gave up three runs in the first inning and his velocity was down a couple of ticks. He walked the first two batters of the third inning, but Roberts opted to leave him in the game, hoping to save his bullpen. The result was an 8-1 deficit.
Roberts stood by the decision.
"Looking at the game we have five leverage innings," Roberts said, pointing to injuries to Ben Casparius and Edgardo Henriquez. "We're down 3-1 at the time and you can't cover the game with leverage and being down. So, you're trying to get some outs. After the walks in the third inning and then [Starling] Marte['s double], you're still at that point trying to cover seven innings. He gives up the double and so for me at 5-1, I'm not gonna deploy our leverage guys knowing that there's a cost on the backend, appreciating the fact that there's still more baseball to play in the series."
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Dave Roberts press conference after Dodgers Game 5 loss wasn't satisfying
I understand where Roberts is coming from. I just think he's wrong. Managing scared in the playoffs won't lead to glory. And that's what Roberts did: Manage scared.
With a lineup of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernández, Freddie Freeman and a red-hot Kiké Hernández, the Dodgers should never feel like a 3-1 or even 5-1 deficit is insurmountable. Indeed, LA put up six runs while Andy Pages in the nine hole sent two into the stands.
Saving the high-leverage arms for Sunday's Game 6 makes sense. Finding a way to win Game 5 and end the series makes more sense.
Obviously, Roberts and the Dodgers would have preferred Flaherty to have a good start and avoid all this trouble. The downturn in velocity and control wasn't part of the plan. There may be a temporary explanation.
"He's been under the weather a little bit so I don't know if that bled into the stuff, the velocity," Roberts said. "I'm not sure I haven't talked to Jack."
Dodgers fans will hope it was just a touch of illness and not something underlying with the potential to impact a potential World Series appearance.